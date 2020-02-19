New “Princess And The Frog” Merchandise Arrives at Box Lunch

by | Feb 19, 2020 6:59 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

As we get closer (almost there!) to Mardi Gras, our friends at Box Lunch are gonna take us there and present us the best of the bayou with a slew of new merchandise featuring the characters and locales from the film The Princess and the Frog for all shapes and sizes, and even those of us who are waiting for when we’re human!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Mens/Womens Shirts and Jackets

Our Universe Disney The Princess and the Frog Tiana's Palace Coach's Jacket – BoxLunch Exclusive

Our Universe Disney The Princess and the Frog Bayou Woven Button-Up – BoxLunch Exclusive

Our Universe Disney The Princess and the Frog Dr. Facilier Dreams Made Real Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Our Universe Disney The Princess and the Frog Dr. Facilier Voodoo Tie-Dye T-Shirt – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney The Princess and the Frog Louis Poster T-Shirt – BoxLunch Exclusive

Our Universe Disney The Princess and the Frog Evangeline Women's Woven Tie-Front Button-Up – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney The Princess and the Frog Spell Breaker Women's T-Shirt – BoxLunch Exclusive

Our Universe Disney The Princess and the Frog Tiana's Palace Icons Grid Women's Short Sleeve Raglan T-Shirt

Disney The Princess & The Frog Follow Your Heart Womens T-Shirt – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Princess And The Frog Tiana's Palace Womens Ringer T-Shirt

Disney The Princess and the Frog Tiana Naveen Love Womens T-Shirt

Disney The Princess And The Frog Facilier Tarot Skull Cowlneck Long-Sleeve Womens Top

Disney The Princess And The Frog Facilier Tarot Skull Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

Kids

1 of 4

Our Universe Disney The Princess and the Frog Bayou Infant Bodysuit – BoxLunch Exclusive

Our Universe Disney The Princess and the Frog Tiana's Palace Toddler T-Shirt – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney The Princess and the Frog Toddler Headband – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney The Princess and the Frog Floral Toddler Ringer T-Shirt

Hats and Accessories

Loungefly Disney The Princess and the Frog Tiana's Palace Glow-in-the-Dark Enamel Pin – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney The Princess and the Frog Tiana & Ray Ankle Sock Set

Disney The Princess and the Frog Dr. Facilier Fanny Pack – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney The Princess and the Frog Tiana Scrunchy Set

New Era Disney The Princess and the Frog Seersucker Hat – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney The Princess and the Frog Dr. Facilier's Voodoo Emporium 2-Tone Cap – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney The Princess and the Frog Tiana's Palace Cap – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney The Princess And The Frog Naveen & Tiana Enamel Pin Set – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney The Princess And The Frog Key Necklace – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Villains Dr. Facilier Enamel Pin – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Princess And The Frog Tiana Enamel Pin Set – BoxLunch Exclusive

Danielle Nicole Disney The Princess And The Frog Ray Round Crossbody Bag

Disney The Princess And The Frog Dr. Facilier Spell Pose Hinged Wallet

Other The Princess and the Frog Merchandise

Disney The Princess and the Frog Tiana & Naveen "Amorous Amphibians" Figurine

Disney The Princess and the Frog Kitchen Set – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Showcase Collection The Princess and the Frog Tiana Couture de Force Figurine

KidsEmbrace Disney Tiana Combination Harness Booster Car Seat

Disney The Princess & The Frog Chair Rail Prepasted

 
 
Comments

