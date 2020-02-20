“Black Panther” Star Danai Gurira Signs Overall Deal with ABC Studios

Danai Gurira, star of Marvel’s Black Panther and the hit series The Walking Dead, has signed an overall deal with ABC Studios according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Gurira plays Okoye, the leader of Black Panther’s Dora Milaje, in Marvel’s Black Panther , Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame .

, and . In addition to her acting accomplishments, she is also a Tony-nominated playwright and the showrunner and executive producer of the HBO Max limited series Americanah .

. Under her new deal, Gurira will create, develop, write and produce new projects for the many platforms of ABC Studios.

There is no talent component of the new deal but it remains a possibility that she will appear in future projects.

What they’re saying:

ABC Studios president Jonnie Davis: "From Zimbabwe to Wakanda to Broadway, there is no one like Danai Gurira. The scope of her talents and the breadth of her abilities are simply astonishing. We are over the moon that she has chosen to make ABC Studios her exclusive home."

"From Zimbabwe to Wakanda to Broadway, there is no one like Danai Gurira. The scope of her talents and the breadth of her abilities are simply astonishing. We are over the moon that she has chosen to make ABC Studios her exclusive home." Danai Gurira: "I am thrilled to work with Jonnie and his stellar team at ABC Studios. Their commitment to the feminine perspective aligns with my goals as a storyteller. I am excited to amplify unheard voices and bring to light narratives that will tackle universal themes while they simultaneously break barriers and bring new faces, voices and influences to the screen."

ICYMI – More ABC news: