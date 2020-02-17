Recap: Lanford Lunch Box Pop-Up Fan Experience at Downtown Disney

This past weekend, ABC's The Conners hosted a Lanford Lunch Box pop-up food truck at Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort. We sent some of our intrepid team members to check out the offerings and take photos of this one-day fan event.

The iconic Lanford Lunch Box will reopen on Tuesday's episode of The Conners marking a major milestone for the family. In celebration of the restaurant’s return, ABC set out to create a fun pop-up fan experience featuring recipes inspired by the menu on the show.

The event included, free food, free buttons (pins), and photo ops, but the highlight was indeed the food!

Guests could choose between a beef or vegetable stew, or an apple, cheery, or sweet potato pie. On this pleasantly sunny day, our team opted for vegetable stew and cherry pie, and yes, they said their samples were delicious!

After eating their tasty snack, it was picture time! This pop-up included a photo op in front of the Conner family couch complete with the handmade afghan and wooden coffee table.

Additionally, there was another photo op that resembled the redesigned, reopened restaurant.

While this limited-time offer is no longer available, we certainly had fun spending some time at the Lanford Lunch Box and can't wait to see how the new business works out Jackie and Becky.

Hang out with The Conners on Tuesday nights at 8/7C on ABC, and if you can’t enjoy the show as it airs, you can watch next day and on demand on Hulu!