Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre to Host “Mary Poppins” and DisneyNature’s “Earth” As Part of Throwback Series

by | Feb 20, 2020 5:21 PM Pacific Time

The El Capitan Theatre has been hosting numerous “throwback” feature film presentations, and that series continues in the coming weeks as the legendary theater presents Mary Poppins, and Earth.

What’s Happening:

  • Hollywood’s legendary El Capitan Theatre continues its year-long Disney Archives 50th Anniversary Celebration with two screenings – Walt Disney’s Mary Poppins (1964) once only on Wednesday, March 4 at 7:00pm and Disneynature Earth (2009) on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 10:00am.
  • Mary Poppins (March 4) will feature a special introduction by the Walt Disney Archives and an exclusive display of production memorabilia from the department’s legendary collection.
  • When Jane (Karen Dotrice) and Michael (Matthew Garber), the children of the wealthy and uptight Banks family, are faced with the prospect of a new nanny, they are pleasantly surprised by the arrival of the magical Mary Poppins (Julie Andrews). Embarking on a series of fantastical adventures with Mary and her Cockney performer friend, Bert (Dick Van Dyke), the siblings try to pass on some of their nanny's sunny attitude to their preoccupied parents (David Tomlinson, Glynis Johns).
  • Disneynature Earth (April 22) will feature a special introduction by the Walt Disney Archives highlighting the legacy of Disney’s nature films and conservation projects.
  • An epic story of adventure, starring some of the most magnificent and courageous creatures alive, awaits you in Earth. Disneynature brings you a remarkable story, narrated by James Earl Jones, of three animal families on a journey across our planet – polar bears, elephants and humpback whales.
  • Tickets are $10 per person (all ages), which include a Reserved Seat, Small Popcorn, and 12 oz bottled drink.  VIP
  • Tickets are also available for $20.00 per person (all ages), which include a Reserved Seat, El Capitan Theatre VIP Popcorn Container, 20 oz. Bottled Drink and Topps Digital Trading Card Collectible based on classic Disney movie posters, though the trading cards are subject to change and may not correspond to the actual film screening.
  • Declared a Historic Cultural Monument by the City of Los Angeles and restored to showcase its original lavish architecture, The El Capitan Theatre has been since 1991 an exclusive first run theatre, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, for The Walt Disney Studios. The theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events, and screenings of classic Disney films.
  • Each month the El Capitan Theatre will be showing a “Throwback” film in partnership with Disney Archives; who will be doing an introduction before the movie and/or providing display and/or memorabilia from the movie being shown.  Guests interested in future titles are advised to keep a watch on websites and social media.  The El Capitan Theatre can also add Guests to an Interest List and they will be contacted as each new title goes on sale.

 

 

 
 
Send this to a friend