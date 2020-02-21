The Risks Associated With Vaping Among Youth Are Presented in a Storyline of the Hit Series “Raven’s Home”

The risks associated with vaping among today’s youth are presented as part of a storyline in an upcoming episode of the hit series, Raven’s Home that is set to premiere Sunday, March 1st on Disney Channel. What’s Happening: Raven’s Home will spotlight the risks associated with vaping among youth in a topical episode that’s especially relevant to kids age 6-14 and their families, Sunday, March 1st at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST, on Disney Channel.

In the episode "What About Your Friends," Booker's new friends pressure him to try vaping, but he turns them down and warns them about the dangers. They don't listen and when Coach Spitz finds a vape pen, the boys all claim it belongs to Booker and he is suspended. While a disappointed Raven seeks to understand what's going on with her son, Booker sets out to clear his name.

"What About Your Friends" was written by Latonya Croff and directed by Raven's Home executive producer/showrunner Warren Hutcherson.

Raven-Symoné stars as Raven Baxter and is the series executive producer. Also starring is Issac Ryan Brown as Booker Baxter-Carter, Navia Robinson as Nia Baxter-Carter, Jason Maybaum as Levi Grayson, Sky Katz as Tess O'Malley and Anneliese van der Pol as Chelsea Daniels.

Raven's Home was developed by longtime writer/producer partners Scott Thomas and Jed Elinoff and created by That's So Raven creators Michael Poryes and Susan Sherman. The episode and the series carry a TV-G parental guideline.

The special episode of Raven's Home will air Sunday, March 1st at 8:00 p.m. on Disney Channel.

