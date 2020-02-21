The Risks Associated With Vaping Among Youth Are Presented in a Storyline of the Hit Series “Raven’s Home”

by | Feb 21, 2020 5:54 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

The risks associated with vaping among today’s youth are presented as part of a storyline in an upcoming episode of the hit series, Raven’s Home that is set to premiere Sunday, March 1st on Disney Channel.

What’s Happening:

  • Raven’s Home will spotlight the risks associated with vaping among youth in a topical episode that’s especially relevant to kids age 6-14 and their families, Sunday, March 1st at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST, on Disney Channel. Immediately following the episode, a special message from the cast will be seen on Disney Channel and Disney Channel YouTube. The episode and message were developed under the consultancy of Hollywood, Health & Society, who brought in experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and USC, among others.
  • In the episode “What About Your Friends,” Booker’s new friends pressure him to try vaping, but he turns them down and warns them about the dangers. They don’t listen and when Coach Spitz finds a vape pen, the boys all claim it belongs to Booker and he is suspended. While a disappointed Raven seeks to understand what’s going on with her son, Booker sets out to clear his name.
  • “What About Your Friends” was written by Latonya Croff and directed by Raven’s Home executive producer/showrunner Warren Hutcherson.
  • Raven-Symoné stars as Raven Baxter and is the series executive producer. Also starring is Issac Ryan Brown as Booker Baxter-Carter, Navia Robinson as Nia Baxter-Carter, Jason Maybaum as Levi Grayson, Sky Katz as Tess O’Malley and Anneliese van der Pol as Chelsea Daniels.
  • Raven’s Home was developed by longtime writer/producer partners Scott Thomas and Jed Elinoff and created by That’s So Raven creators Michael Poryes and Susan Sherman. The episode and the series carry a TV-G parental guideline.
  • The special episode of Raven’s Home will air Sunday, March 1st at 8:00 p.m. on Disney Channel.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend