Disney Channel’s “Sydney to the Max” Returns For Season Two With Week of Episode Premieres

Disney Channel has announced season two of Sydney to the Max is coming back this March with a supercharged week of episode premieres. Fans can dive into the all new season March 23-27 only on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.

What's happening:

Season two of Disney Channel's popular daughter/father comedy Sydney to the Max

Following the debut week, new episodes will premiere on Fridays at 8:00 pm EST/PST.

Made for kids age 6-14 and their families, season two will continue to deliver the perfect balance of humor and heart—in every decade—while showcasing hilarious adventures about friendship, family and the unexpected twists and turns of growing up.

This season, Sydney will tackle a variety of seventh-grade milestones, including trying out for the fencing team, attending her first school dance and setting out to save the environment with her best friends.

In the 90s, Max and Leo will focus on the “causes” that were important to them—stopping their school from getting rid of junk food, learning the best way to ask a girl to the school dance and starting a rap club.

Season three has already been picked up by Disney Channel, with production set to commence next month.

Sydney to the Max is created and executive produced by Mark Reisman (Frasier, Wings, The Exes) and is a production of It’s A Laugh Productions, Inc.

Series synopsis:

Set in the present day with flashbacks to the 1990s, Sydney to the Max

Sydney to the Max cast:

The series stars: Actress and musician Ruth Righi as the title character Sydney Ian Reed Kesler as Max Caroline Rhea as Judy Reynolds (in both decades) Ava Kolker as Sydney’s best friend Olive Jackson Dollinger as young Max Christian J. Simon as young Max’s best friend Leo.

