Disney Channel’s “Sydney to the Max” Returns For Season Two With Week of Episode Premieres

by | Feb 22, 2020 7:34 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Disney Channel has announced season two of Sydney to the Max is coming back this March with a supercharged week of episode premieres. Fans can dive into the all new season March 23-27 only on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.

What's happening:

  • Season two of Disney Channel’s popular daughter/father comedy Sydney to the Max is set to premiere with a week of five new episodes, beginning Monday, March 23–Friday, March 27 (8:00–8:25 pm EST/PST), on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.
  • Following the debut week, new episodes will premiere on Fridays at 8:00 pm EST/PST.
  • Made for kids age 6-14 and their families, season two will continue to deliver the perfect balance of humor and heart—in every decade—while showcasing hilarious adventures about friendship, family and the unexpected twists and turns of growing up.
  • This season, Sydney will tackle a variety of seventh-grade milestones, including trying out for the fencing team, attending her first school dance and setting out to save the environment with her best friends.
  • In the 90s, Max and Leo will focus on the “causes” that were important to them—stopping their school from getting rid of junk food, learning the best way to ask a girl to the school dance and starting a rap club.
  • Season three has already been picked up by Disney Channel, with production set to commence next month.
  • Sydney to the Max is created and executive produced by Mark Reisman (Frasier, Wings, The Exes) and is a production of It’s A Laugh Productions, Inc.

Series synopsis:

  • “Set in the present day with flashbacks to the 1990s, Sydney to the Max continues to follow outgoing middle schooler Sydney Reynolds who lives with her single dad Max in the house he grew up in, along with her free-spirited grandmother Judy. As Sydney navigates becoming a teenager alongside her bestie Olive, Max’s flashbacks of his childhood with his best friend Leo parallel her adventures, illustrating how life’s “growing pains” evolve but don’t really change.”

Sydney to the Max cast:

  • The series stars:
    • Actress and musician Ruth Righi as the title character Sydney
    • Ian Reed Kesler as Max
    • Caroline Rhea as Judy Reynolds (in both decades)
    • Ava Kolker as Sydney’s best friend Olive
    • Jackson Dollinger as young Max
    • Christian J. Simon as young Max’s best friend Leo.

 

1 of 7
RUTH RIGHI
IAN REED KESLER
CAROLINE RHEA
CAROLINE RHEA
AVA KOLKER
JACKSON DOLLINGER
CHRISTIAN J. SIMON
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend