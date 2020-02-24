FX Reveals Official Trailer for True Crime Docuseries “The Most Dangerous Animal of All”

FX has shared the official trailer for their upcoming true crime docuseries, The Most Dangerous Animal of All. The four part documentary follows one man’s search for the father who abandoned him, and his belief that he truth he uncovers means his father is the Zodiac killer.

FX's first true crime docuseries, The Most Dangerous Animal of All, is based on The New York Times best-selling book of the same name

, is based on The New York Times Audiences can binge watch all four episodes on FX at 8pm ET/T on March 6 and the next day on FX on Hulu.

"The Most Dangerous Animal of All explores Gary L. Stewart's search for the father who abandoned him, only to uncover the worst: he believes his father is the Zodiac killer, one of the most infamous serial killers in American history."

explores Gary L. Stewart’s search for the father who abandoned him, only to uncover the worst: he believes his father is the Zodiac killer, one of the most infamous serial killers in American history.” It’s an honest depiction of true life and true crime unexpectedly merging to upend one man’s understanding of his own identity.

This four part series is executive produced by Ross M. Dinerstein (The Innocent Man) and Kief Davidson (The Ivory Game). Davidson also serves as director.

The Most Dangerous Animal of All debuts March 6 at 8pm ET/PT on FX.