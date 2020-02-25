Kal Penn Gets First Look at Toys From Disney’s “Mira, Royal Detective”

Kal Penn, who stars as the voice of Mikku the mongoose in Disney's upcoming animated series Mira, Royal Detective, got a first-look at his character's toy likeness during an advance screening event for the series in New York on Saturday.

The Mikku plush, from Just Play, debuted at Toy Fair in New York on Friday, February 21.

Mikku the mongoose is one of Mira’s sidekicks in the upcoming series.

Mira, Royal Detective premieres Friday, March 20 on Disney Channel and Disney Junior.

More on Mira, Royal Detective:

“Set in the magical Indian-inspired land of Jalpur, the series introduces a brave and resourceful girl named Mira, a commoner who is appointed to the role of royal detective by the queen.”

Mira, Royal Detective centers on Mira, who, along with her friend Prince Neel, creative cousin Priya, and comical mongoose sidekicks Mikku and Chikku, set out on mystery-solving adventures that highlight critical thinking and encourage deductive reasoning for young viewers.

Each episode is comprised of two 11-minute stories that celebrate the cultures and customs of India by incorporating authentic food, fashion, language and art.

Reflecting their importance in Indian culture, music and dance play an integral role in Mira, Royal Detective, with each episode featuring at least one original song and dance number that showcases the diversity of the culture.

The cast:

Freida Pinto

Kal Penn

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Hannah Simone

Jameela Jamil

Aparna Nancherla

Aasif Mandvi

Karan Soni

Maulik Pancholy

Sarayu Blue

Sarita Choudhury

Newcomer Leela Ladnier stars as the voice of Mira

Additional cast members include:

Roshni Edwards

Kamran Lucas

Karan Brar

Parvesh Cheena

Sonal Shah

Guests Stars: