Tickets on Sale for 2020 Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Disney fans who are anxious to start planning their fall vacations can start now, as tickets for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party are now on sale! The annual after hours event at Magic Kingdom returns this year with 36 nights of spectacular spooks!
What’s happening:
- It’s that time again! Tickets for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party are now on sale.
- Earlier today, the Disney Parks Blog announced that the fan favorite Halloween party would indeed be back for another round of frightening fun this summer and fall.
- Guests will have plenty of choices for when to attend as the fun begins on August 13 and continues on select nights through November 1.
- Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party tickets start at $85.
- To buy tickets, visit Disneyworld.com or call the Disney Reservation Center at (407) 827-7350.
- Guests can buy early and save $10!
Exciting Entertainment:
- Once again, the exclusive event entertainment will include:
- “Disney’s Not So Spooky Spectacular” fireworks show (hosted by Jack Skellington, telling a Halloween tale about Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy)
- “Mickey’s Boo-to-You Halloween Parade”
- “Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular” stage show
- And so much more!
- During the event, guests will have the opportunity to:
- Greet favorite Disney characters
- Trick-or-treat throughout the park
- Dance the night away at the Storybook Circus Disney Junior Jam
- Enjoy popular attractions with a special Halloween twist including:
- Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor
- Pirates of the Caribbean
- Space Mountain
- Mad Tea Party
- The fun also includes Halloween décor, delicious food, specialty merchandise, and some bewitching surprises along the way.
2020 Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Dates:
- August 13, 18, 21, 25, 28
- September 1, 4, 7, 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27, 29
- October 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 9, 12, 13, 15, 16, 18, 20, 22, 23, 25, 27, 29, 31
- November 1