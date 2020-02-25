Tickets on Sale for 2020 Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Disney fans who are anxious to start planning their fall vacations can start now, as tickets for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party are now on sale! The annual after hours event at Magic Kingdom returns this year with 36 nights of spectacular spooks!

What’s happening:

It’s that time again! Tickets for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Earlier today, the Disney Parks Blog

Guests will have plenty of choices for when to attend as the fun begins on August 13 and continues on select nights through November 1.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party tickets start at $85.

To buy tickets, visit Disneyworld.com

Guests can buy early and save $10!

Exciting Entertainment:

Once again, the exclusive event entertainment will include: “Disney’s Not So Spooky Spectacular” fireworks show (hosted by Jack Skellington, telling a Halloween tale about Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy) “Mickey’s Boo-to-You Halloween Parade” “Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular” stage show And so much more!

During the event, guests will have the opportunity to: Greet favorite Disney characters Trick-or-treat throughout the park Dance the night away at the Storybook Circus Disney Junior Jam Enjoy popular attractions with a special Halloween twist including: Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor Pirates of the Caribbean Space Mountain Mad Tea Party

The fun also includes Halloween décor, delicious food, specialty merchandise, and some bewitching surprises along the way.

2020 Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Dates:

August 13, 18, 21, 25, 28

September 1, 4, 7, 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27, 29

October 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 9, 12, 13, 15, 16, 18, 20, 22, 23, 25, 27, 29, 31

November 1