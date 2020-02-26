Disney Parks Introduce MADE, New Way to Customize Disney Merchandise

The Disney Parks have always offered some fun and creative personalized merchandise but now Disney has announced MADE, a new and expanded way to customize and create your own Disney merchandise, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

With MADE, guests will be able to create customized apparel, including short and long-sleeved T-shirts, from a library of Disney art to celebrate everything from family vacations, birthdays, seasonal holidays and more.

Items like phone cases, MagicBands, magnets, and commemorative bricks will also still be available for customization.

Guests will be able to easily create a design by selecting the accessory or apparel item they’d like, choosing their Disney art, picking a color and adding their name.

Purchases will be ready for pick-up in just a few hours or conveniently delivered to Disney resort hotels or shipped home.

At this time, customized apparel options are only available at the Tomorrowland Light & Power Co. in Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs, but they will soon become available at D-Tech on Demand locations inside several retail stores inside Disney Parks, including: Magic Kingdom Park – Frontierland Trading Post, and Curtain Call Collectables Disney’s Hollywood Studios – Star Wars Launch Bay and Celebrity 5 & 10 Shop Disney Springs – NBA Experience Disneyland Resort – Star Wars Launch Bay and Star Traders

MADE will also see new designs and art continually added throughout the year, making it a different experience each time you visit.