Disney Parks Introduce MADE, New Way to Customize Disney Merchandise

The Disney Parks have always offered some fun and creative personalized merchandise but now Disney has announced MADE, a new and expanded way to customize and create your own Disney merchandise, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
- With MADE, guests will be able to create customized apparel, including short and long-sleeved T-shirts, from a library of Disney art to celebrate everything from family vacations, birthdays, seasonal holidays and more.
- Items like phone cases, MagicBands, magnets, and commemorative bricks will also still be available for customization.
- Guests will be able to easily create a design by selecting the accessory or apparel item they’d like, choosing their Disney art, picking a color and adding their name.
- Purchases will be ready for pick-up in just a few hours or conveniently delivered to Disney resort hotels or shipped home.
- At this time, customized apparel options are only available at the Tomorrowland Light & Power Co. in Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs, but they will soon become available at D-Tech on Demand locations inside several retail stores inside Disney Parks, including:
- Magic Kingdom Park – Frontierland Trading Post, and Curtain Call Collectables
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios – Star Wars Launch Bay and Celebrity 5 & 10 Shop
- Disney Springs – NBA Experience
- Disneyland Resort – Star Wars Launch Bay and Star Traders
- MADE will also see new designs and art continually added throughout the year, making it a different experience each time you visit.
