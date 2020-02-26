New Dog Treats Spotted at DisneyTails in Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs

Bon Ap-PET-it! Or maybe, BONE Appetit! Disney Parks guests can now bring home some delicious (or so we’re told, we personally haven’t tried them) treats for their furry friends!

At Walt Disney World Disney Springs

When the store originally opened, a few select dog treats were available for purchase, baked with bacon flavors and some made with molasses.

More recently, some newer treats by DogEatz Treatz/Team Treatz have been spotted in the store. Team Treatz is an innovative pet treat company that is woman owned and based out of California. Team Treatz currently designs and manufactures Licensed Dental Dog treats that are 2-inch domed chews with detailed embossed character logos in the center.

The three bags spotted at DisneyTails feature Jack Skellington, Toy Story Characters, and Mickey Mouse and Pluto. There doesn’t appear to be a big difference between the three aside from the characters on the treats themselves, as the descriptions on each bag as well as the ingredients listed are nearly identical across the board.

Mickey Mouse & Pluto, Toy Story , and Jack Skellington DogEatz Treats are healthy treats that pets will love and you will love giving! The treats help to maintain clean teeth and healthy gums due to its unique nubbed design and chewy texture. Made with nutritious, wholesome ingredients, the dog treats are a savory snack your dog will love!

The DisneyTails brand has been popping up at various locations of the Disney Parks outside of the Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs, and as such these treats will probably appear in those locations as well. The brand can usually be found in stores where products for the home are sold, as well as the main retail locations at each of the parks. (Emporium, MouseGear, etc)