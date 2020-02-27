Lawsuits Filed Claim Disney Violates ADA by Making Disabled Guests “Wait Too Long” at the Parks

by | Feb 27, 2020 1:58 PM Pacific Time

Lawsuits are moving forward in Florida and California that allege the Walt Disney Company is violating the Americans with Disabilities Act with how those with disabilities access the attractions at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, according to KTLA.

What’s Happening:

  • Lawsuits alleging that the Walt Disney Company is violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by making its guest with disabilities “wait too long” to experience attractions at the company’s theme parks in California and Florida have been filed by a Tampa-based attorney.
  • The lawsuits emphasize that the company violates ADA regulations by making those with autism (as well as other disabilities) wait too long to get on a ride, with the lead attorney noting he has over 100 plaintiffs.
  • According to Disney Parks, their Disability Access Service (DAS) is intended for Guests whose disability prevents them from waiting in a conventional queue environment. Once issued at specified Guest Relations locations, DAS can be used to obtain a return time for an attraction comparable to the current conventional queue wait time. As soon as a Guest finishes one attraction, they can receive a return time for the same or a different attraction. This service can be used in addition to Disney FastPass+ Service.
  • If a Guest is concerned that DAS doesn’t meet their needs, Disney Parks will continue to work individually with Guests with disabilities to provide assistance that is tailored to their specific needs. In unique situations, Guest Relations staff will discuss special accommodations for persons who are concerned that DAS doesn’t meet their needs (e.g., those whose disability limits the duration of their visit to the park or choice of attractions). All accommodations can be made onsite with Guest Relations.
  • This policy has been in place since 2013 (with similar policies being in place even longer at other non-Disney parks), replacing a system that would allow those with disabilities immediate access to attractions. This lawsuit seems to be trying to target the new system in order to revert to the old one.  
 
 
Send this to a friend