Walt Disney World Resort Introduces Disney Dining Plan Plus, Water Park and Sports Ticket Option

Walt Disney World Resort has been offering their dining plan for years and now they’ve introduced an even better option. The Disney Dining Plan Plus will enhance the old plan and allow guests to try even more of Walt Disney World delicious offerings, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

The Disney Dining Plan Plus will give guests two meals per night of their package stay to redeem at either table service restaurants, quick service locations, character dining experiences, or a combination.

Guests will also be allowed two snacks per night, one Disney Resort hotel refillable drink mug (which can be used at any Disney Resort hotel quick-service location), and at each meal, unlimited refills of fountain sodas, single-service teas and brewed coffee, or one non-alcoholic specialty beverage. Guests age 21 and older can also receive one beer, wine or cocktail.

Meals can be redeemed in any order and in any combination and any unused meals and snacks rollover day to day, allowing guests to use them whenever they want during your stay.

In addition to Disney Dining Plan Plus, Walt Disney World has also introduced their new Water Park and Sports Option.

This new theme park ticket enhancement is priced at $70 and allows guests to experience any of the following: Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Blizzard Beach The NBA Experience Events at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Disney’s Oak Trail Golf Course or FootGolf at Disney’s Oak Trail Golf Course Disney’s Fantasia Gardens Winter Summerland

The total number of admissions depends on the number of days for which a guest has theme park tickets. For example, if a guest has a three-day park ticket, they will receive three admissions.

Admissions can be used across multiple days or all on the same day and they can be used on the same experience more than once.