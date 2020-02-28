D23 Hosts Special Event on Opening Night of Walt Disney Family Museums’ “The Walt Disney Studios and World War II” Exhibit

by | Feb 28, 2020 12:15 PM Pacific Time

D23 has released information on an upcoming event at the Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco, California commemorating an exhibit about the history of the studio during a very dark time historically, and a very unique time for the studio.

What’s Happening:

  • D23: The Official Disney Fan Club and The Walt Disney Family Museum are excited to commemorate the opening of the museum’s brand-new exhibition, The Walt Disney Studios and World War II, with an exclusive event for D23 Gold and Gold Family Members!
  • With the Disney studio lot in Burbank requisitioned as an Army anti-aircraft base after the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941, Walt and his staff pledged to support the war effort without hesitation, devoting more than 90% of their wartime output to producing training, propaganda, entertainment, and public-service films, while also designing an extensive collection of insignia and print media. This original exhibition includes rarely seen artwork, film clips, photos, literature, and other historical objects and ephemera from this unique period in animation history.
  • As the anchor attraction in the Presidio of San Francisco, The Walt Disney Family Museum is an ideal location for The Walt Disney Studios and World War II. The Presidio served as an active U.S. Army base from 1846 until 1994, when it was decommissioned and designated a National Park. Constructed in 1897, the main museum building is one of five prominent brick Army barracks on the Main Parade Ground. The museum also occupies a second brick building, built in 1908, which served as a combination gymnasium and post exchange, and which now houses the Diane Disney Miller Exhibition Hall.
  • D23’s exclusive opening weekend celebration at The Walt Disney Family Museum will begin with a welcome reception, where guests will be invited to nibble on cuisine and beverages inspired by the 1940s. Following the reception, guests will make their way to the museum’s theater for a special presentation by the Director of the Walt Disney Archives, Becky Cline, who worked extensively on the exhibit. Attendees will discover how this incredible exhibition came to life, and take a deep dive into a rarely seen yet fascinating part of Disney history.
  • Then, attendees will explore the The Walt Disney Studios and World War II exhibition in an evening exclusive to D23 Gold and Gold Family Members! All guests will receive general admission to The Walt Disney Family Museum for the next day, Sunday, May 17, so they can enjoy the entirety of the beautiful museum.
  • $175 per person (plus $7 processing fee). All tickets include general admission to The Walt Disney Family Museum to be used on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. PT. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at The Walt Disney Family Museum and will last until approximately 9 p.m. Check-in will begin at 6:15 p.m. Additional event details will be included in the confirmation email.
 
 
