Photos – Take a Look at the New “Finding Dory’s Friends” Scavenger Hunt at The Seas in EPCOT

There are a lot of changes going on at EPCOT, but that means there are a lot of new fun opportunities to experience. For example, the new “Finding Dory’s Friends” scavenger hunt started this week at The Seas with Nemo & Friends pavilion.

This new scavenger hunt invites guests to grab a booklet and follow a map through the pavilion to solve rhyming puzzles and look for clues to help Dory remember and locate her marine friends, according to the Disney Parks Blog

“Finding Dory’s Friends” is a new fun and interactive way for guests of all ages to learn more about all the creatures under the sea.

The complimentary scavenger hunt booklets are located on the first floor inside The Seas with Nemo & Friends pavilion.

Guests can collect cool stickers, learn fun facts about amazing ocean animals and learn all about Dory’s friends as they travel among the many fascinating exhibits and displays throughout the pavilion.

Want to take a closer look at the “Finding Dory’s Friends” scavenger hunt but can’t make it to EPCOT? Check out the photos of the scavenger hunt booklet below.