Insight Editions Announces “Marvel Eat The Universe: The Official Cookbook” Coming This Summer

From Hulk Smashed Potatoes to Phoenix Hot Chicken and Eggs, Insight Editions’ upcoming book will have fans eating like a hero. The publisher has teamed up with Marvel’s Justin Warner for Marvel Eat The Universe: The Official Cookbook. This latest title is available for pre-order and hits store shelves on July 28th.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s happening:
- Marvel has teamed up with publisher Insight Editions to release the first ever Marvel Eat The Universe: The Official Cookbook.
- This new book features many of the fan favorite and Marvel-themed dishes created for Marvel’s YouTube series Eat The Universe.
- Show host Justin Warner worked with Insight Editions to bring the epic recipes from the show to fans featuring dishes that span a variety of skill levels including:
- Phoenix Hot Chicken and Egg Bowl
- Storm’s Tournedos
- Dazzler’s Glittering Pizza Bagels
- Hulk Smashed Potatoes
- Green Goblin Pumpkin Bombs
- With sixty recipes inspired by Marvel Comics’ rich history, Marvel Eat the Universe: The Official Cookbook offers something delicious for fans from every corner of the multiverse.
- The book is available now for pre-order and will be released on July 28, 2020
What’s inside:
- Insight Editions has shared a sneak peek at the book highlighting the Phoenix Hot Chicken and Egg Bowl.
- What’s so special about the Phoenix Hot Chicken and Egg Bowl? This was the first recipe featured on Eat The Universe! Take a look in the video below:
- While we’re excited for the forthcoming cookbook, fans don’t have to wait to try these epic dishes, they can start cooking right now! Seasons 1 and 2 of the internet series are currently available on YouTube.
More from Insight Editions:
- Disney fans will be delighted to know that Insight Editions has dozens of interesting books for every fandom. In 2019, the publisher released some excellent Disney-inspired titles: