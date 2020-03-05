Insight Editions Announces “Marvel Eat The Universe: The Official Cookbook” Coming This Summer

From Hulk Smashed Potatoes to Phoenix Hot Chicken and Eggs, Insight Editions’ upcoming book will have fans eating like a hero. The publisher has teamed up with Marvel’s Justin Warner for Marvel Eat The Universe: The Official Cookbook. This latest title is available for pre-order and hits store shelves on July 28th.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s happening:

Marvel has teamed up with publisher Insight Editions Marvel Eat The Universe: The Official Cookbook.

This new book features many of the fan favorite and Marvel-themed dishes created for Marvel’s YouTube series Eat The Universe .

. Show host Justin Warner worked with Insight Editions to bring the epic recipes from the show to fans featuring dishes that span a variety of skill levels including: Phoenix Hot Chicken and Egg Bowl Storm’s Tournedos Dazzler’s Glittering Pizza Bagels Hulk Smashed Potatoes Green Goblin Pumpkin Bombs

With sixty recipes inspired by Marvel Comics’ rich history, Marvel Eat the Universe: The Official Cookbook

The book is available now for pre-order

What’s inside:

Insight Editions has shared a sneak peek at the book highlighting the Phoenix Hot Chicken and Egg Bowl.

What’s so special about the Phoenix Hot Chicken and Egg Bowl? This was the first recipe featured on Eat The Universe! Take a look in the video below:

While we’re excited for the forthcoming cookbook, fans don’t have to wait to try these epic dishes, they can start cooking right now! Seasons 1 and 2 of the internet series are currently available on YouTube.

