Disney Cruise Line Announces Updated Sailing Policies in Response to COVID-19 Concerns

Disney Cruise Line has updated their on boarding and sailing policies in response to the global concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19).

What’s happening:

Disney Cruise Line has provided an update on the proactive steps they are taking related to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The following guidelines have been updated to include temperature checks for all guests prior to boarding and additional guidance for guests sailing to The Bahamas and Jamaica.

These guidelines are likely to continue to change over time as additional details become available.

Temperature checks:

As is always their practice, Disney Cruise line screens all guests and crew members before they board, and anyone who feels unwell with gastrointestinal or flu-like symptoms (fever over 100.4º F, chills, cough or difficulty breathing) will not be permitted to sail.

Beginning Friday, March 6, all guests and crew members will have their temperature checked by a nurse with a no touch thermometer prior to boarding.

Additional medical screening will be required for anyone with a temperature of 100.4º F or greater, and they along with their travel party may be unable to sail.

As a reminder, any guest or crew member who has traveled from, to or through China, including Hong Kong and Macau, South Korea, Italy, Iran or Japan, within 14 days of departure will not be able to board Disney Cruise Line ships.

Additionally, any guest or crew member who has been in contact with someone from these areas, including guests with connecting flights in these locations, also will not be able to board, nor will anyone who has helped care for someone suspected of having or diagnosed with COVID-19, or who is currently subject to health monitoring for possible exposure.

The Bahamas:

For cruises that include a stop in Nassau or Castaway Cay, please note that The Bahamas will not allow anyone to disembark in any Bahamian port if they have been to China, South Korea, Italy or Iran in the past 20 days prior to arrival.

These guests and crew members may be able to sail but will be unable to visit The Bahamas.

Jamaica:

For cruises that include a stop a stop in Jamaica, please note that in addition to the locations noted above, officials there also will not allow guests who have traveled from, to or through Singapore within 14 days of arrival to disembark. These guests will be unable to sail.

Regarding air travel:

Guests who have air travel booked through Disney Cruise Line will automatically have their flights rebooked on an alternate route.

Guests who booked their own air travel arrangements should contact their airlines directly to make the appropriate changes.

Changing a reservation:

Guests scheduled to sail between now and May 31, 2020, can now change their reservation up until the day before embarkation and receive a 100% cruise credit to be used for a future sailing within 12 months of their original sail date.

Guests can make this change by calling 1-866-325-2112.

The credit is non-refundable and standard prevailing rates will apply.

Disney Cruise Line anticipates high call volume during this time. Please be understanding and patient as they work with all travel professionals and guests who have bookings during this timeframe.