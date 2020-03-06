The Walt Disney Family Museum to Remain Closed Through March 8 Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The Walt Disney Family Museum has cancelled all programs and museum hours now through March 8th due to health concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19). The museum will be cleaned and sanitized during the downtime.
What’s happening:
- The Walt Disney Family Museum has announced that they will be closed through Sunday, March 8, 2020 amid growing concerns about COVID-19.
- During the closure, the museum will conduct a deep cleaning and sanitation of all museum spaces and add further protocols and precautions.
- All programming during this time period will be canceled or rescheduled. The museum also states that they will be contacting ticket holders regarding refunds.
What they’re saying:
- Executive Director Kirsten Komoroske: “I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, but the health and well-being of our guests, staff, and community are our primary concern. We thank everyone for your support of the museum during this time, and we send you and your families our best wishes.”
- Walt Disney Family Museum: “We encourage visitors to review the CDC-issued guidelines and the CDC’s travel alert list related to COVID-19.”