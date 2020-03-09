“Descendants Remix Dance Party” Coming to Disney Channel March 20

Descendants fans can look forward to rocking out to the Descendants Remix Dance Party: A Disney Channel Music Event, a celebration of Descendants music, premiering Friday, March 20 at 7:30 PM, on Disney Channel.

The event will be hosted by Cheyenne Jackson as Hades from Descendants 3 .

. The half-hour, high-energy immersive dance party will feature upbeat musical performances of reimagined hits from the hugely popular Descendants movies by multi-talented Disney Channel stars.

Performance will include remixes of the following songs: "Set It Off" performed by Cheyenne Jackson ( Descendants 3 ) "Night Falls" performed by Sofia Wylie ( High School Musical: The Musical: The Series ) "Chillin' Like a Villain" performed by Dara Reneé ( High School Musical: The Musical: The Series ) "What's My Name" performed by Kylie Cantrall ( Gabby Duran & The Unsittables )

Five-year-old rapping sensation ZaZa will also make a special appearance during Cantrall’s performance.

The Descendants Remix Dance Party is executive produced by the Emmy-Award winning choreography duo NappyTabs ( World of Dance, So You Think You Can Dance ).

This special marks NappyTabs' third collaboration with Disney Channel Music Events.

