“Descendants Remix Dance Party” Coming to Disney Channel March 20

Descendants fans can look forward to rocking out to the Descendants Remix Dance Party: A Disney Channel Music Event, a celebration of Descendants music, premiering Friday, March 20 at 7:30 PM, on Disney Channel.
- The event will be hosted by Cheyenne Jackson as Hades from Descendants 3.
- The half-hour, high-energy immersive dance party will feature upbeat musical performances of reimagined hits from the hugely popular Descendants movies by multi-talented Disney Channel stars.
- Performance will include remixes of the following songs:
- “Set It Off” performed by Cheyenne Jackson (Descendants 3)
- “Night Falls” performed by Sofia Wylie (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- “Chillin’ Like a Villain” performed by Dara Reneé (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- “What’s My Name” performed by Kylie Cantrall (Gabby Duran & The Unsittables)
- Five-year-old rapping sensation ZaZa will also make a special appearance during Cantrall’s performance.
- The Descendants Remix Dance Party is executive produced by the Emmy-Award winning choreography duo NappyTabs (World of Dance, So You Think You Can Dance).
- This special marks NappyTabs’ third collaboration with Disney Channel Music Events.
More on Disney Channel’s Descendants:
- Descendants, Descendants 2 and Descendants 3 ranked as the #1 cable movie among kids and tweens in 2015, 2017 and 2019, respectively.
- All three Descendants 3 soundtracks reached #1 on the Billboard Soundtrack chart, and the Descendants and Descendants 2 soundtracks are gold-certified.
- Seven singles from the soundtracks are also certified gold, including the most recent hit “Queen of Mean” performed by Sarah Jeffery in Descendants 3.
- To date, Descendants music videos have amassed over 4.5 billion video views on DisneyMusicVEVO.