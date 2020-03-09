ESPN+ to Become Streaming Home for the PGA Tour Starting in 2022

by | Mar 9, 2020 11:55 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

ESPN struck a deal with the PGA Tour today, making ESPN+ the streaming home for all of the Tour’s digital content, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

  • Financial terms of the new deal between ESPN and the PGA Tour have not been disclosed at this time.
  • Starting in 2022, ESPN+ will become the streaming home for all the PGA Tour’s digital content, including PGA Tour Live, the Tour’s subscription video service that was launched in 2015.
  • PGA Tour Live will also be “dramatically expanded to include multiple live content channels nearly every week of the FedExCup season” according to the new partners.
  • In addition to the deal with ESPN, the PGA Tour also unveiled new nine-year deals for U.S. media rights with their existing partners ViacomCBS' CBS and Comcast's NBC Sports and the Golf Channel.

What they’re saying:

  • PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan: "Following a comprehensive process of studying the market, talking to all interested parties and analyzing our various options, we’re excited to announce that we have entered into new agreements with our existing partners ViacomCBS and Comcast/NBC Sports Group, while establishing a new long-term relationship with Disney and ESPN+. We were extremely pleased with the interest we received from the market — both with incumbents and other media companies — and are excited that our current partners shared our vision for the future, and we are equally excited to be back in business with Disney and ESPN+. These new deals will be a major win for our fans, bringing an elevated commitment from all three partners to help us expand and innovate our content and its delivery."
  • Jimmy Pitaro, president of ESPN and co-chairman of Disney Media Networks: "We are looking forward to working with the PGA Tour to bring current and future golf fans the next generation of Tour coverage. ESPN+ will offer golf fans unprecedented access and storytelling at an incredible value on the industry’s leading sports streaming platform."
  • Rick Anderson, chief media officer of the PGA Tour: “[The deal with ESPN+] gives the Tour the opportunity to expand and diversify audiences, and the Tour and ESPN will work together to bring new and unique content to our fans."
 
 
