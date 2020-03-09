Fake Posters Released for “Jungle Cruise” Ahead of Real Debut of Poster and Second Trailer for the Film

Leave it to the cast of the upcoming Jungle Cruise to tease us with playful banter among the cast as we wait eagerly for a new trailer, as well as a new poster that were teased by Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson as they playfully released the “real” posters featuring themselves on Twitter earlier today.

What’s Happening:

The stars of the upcoming movie, Jungle Cruise , took to Twitter earlier today to playfully reveal “the real” posters for the upcoming film.

, took to Twitter earlier today to playfully reveal “the real” posters for the upcoming film. The posters feature larger than life imagery of Emily Blunt covering Dwayne Johnson’s face and the other sporting Dwayne Johnson with Emily Blunt’s face covered by the torch he’s carrying in the picture.

In the playful reveal, it was announced that the real poster will be released tomorrow, along with the new trailer for the film.