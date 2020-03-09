Fake Posters Released for “Jungle Cruise” Ahead of Real Debut of Poster and Second Trailer for the Film

Leave it to the cast of the upcoming Jungle Cruise to tease us with playful banter among the cast as we wait eagerly for a new trailer, as well as a new poster that were teased by Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson as they playfully released the “real” posters featuring themselves on Twitter earlier today.
What’s Happening:
- The stars of the upcoming movie, Jungle Cruise, took to Twitter earlier today to playfully reveal “the real” posters for the upcoming film.
- The posters feature larger than life imagery of Emily Blunt covering Dwayne Johnson’s face and the other sporting Dwayne Johnson with Emily Blunt’s face covered by the torch he’s carrying in the picture.
- In the playful reveal, it was announced that the real poster will be released tomorrow, along with the new trailer for the film.
- About the movie:
- Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle expedition.
- The movie stars:
- Dwayne Johnson as the charismatic riverboat captain
- Emily Blunt as a determined explorer on a research mission
- Edgar Ramirez
- Jack Whitehall
- Jesse Plemons
- Paul Giamatti
- Creative team:
- Directed by:
- Jaume Collet-Serra
- Produced by:
- John Davis
- John Fox
- Dwayne Johnson
- Hiram Garcia
- Dany Garcia
- Beau Flynn
- Executive produced by:
- Doug Merrifield
- Jungle Cruise arrives in theaters on July 24th.