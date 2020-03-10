Universal Orlando Resort Offering Buy One, Get One Ticket Offer for Halloween Horror Nights

by | Mar 10, 2020 10:08 AM Pacific Time

Universal Orlando Resort has announced a limited-time ticket offer for Halloween Horror Nights. Now through June 3rd, guests can double the thrills with Universal’ “Buy an Event Night, Get a Second Night Free” ticket special.

What’s happening:

  • Guests can now make plans to get a double dose of horror with a special “Buy an Event Night, Get a Second Night Free” offer for the highly-anticipated 30th year of Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights.
  • The annual horror fest will be offered on select nights September 10-November 1, 2020.
  • Guests who book a vacation package that includes this incredible offer can be among the first to book event upgrades such as RIP Tours and Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror tours before they go on sale to the general public.
  • The “Buy an Event Night, Get a Second Night Free” ticket offer is available to purchase online through June 3, 2020.
  • Best of all, the chosen dates don’t have to be consecutive – so guests can face the event’s horrifying haunted houses, scare zones and shows on one night, then take a few days or weeks to recuperate before facing their worst nightmares for a second time.

Ticket details:

  • Now through June 3, guests can purchase Halloween Horror Nights “Buy an Event Night, Get a Second Night Free” Ticket Offer online, which includes:
    • One (1) guest admission to two (2) 2020 Halloween Horror Nights event nights for $84.99 per person + tax, which may be used on non-consecutive event nights
    • Blockout dates apply: October 11, 17, 24 and 30

Stay near the scares:

  • Guests can also book Halloween Horror Nights Hotel & Ticket Package starting from $169 per person, per night, based on a party of four.
  • Available on select event nights Sept. 10 – Nov. 1, 2020. Advance purchase required. Package includes:
    • 2-night hotel accommodations at Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites
      • Additional accommodations are available at other Universal Orlando hotels
    • 2-Day Park-to-Park Ticket to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay
    • 2020 Halloween Horror Nights “Buy an Event Night, Get a Second Night Free” Ticket
      • Valid for bookings Now – 6/3/20
    • Early Park Admission one hour before the theme parks open to one (1) Universal Orlando theme park as determined by Universal Orlando
    • Access to select live entertainment venues at Universal CityWalk  
    • Complimentary transportation to Universal’s theme parks and Universal CityWalk
    • Special access to a dedicated Halloween Horror Nights entry gate for guests staying on-site, each event night until 8 p.m.
    • Ability to add a RIP tour or Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror tour to their vacation package

About Halloween Horror Nights tours:

  • RIP tour – a guided tour experience that gives guests front-of-line access to all haunted houses and more
  • Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror tour – a daytime, lights-on tour of the haunted houses that gives guests a glimpse into how the scares are brought to life

About Halloween Horror Nights:

  • Halloween Horror Nights returns with a vengeance this Fall to celebrate 30 years of bringing the most terrifying names in horror to life.
  • Guests will come face-to-face with what scares them most as they encounter 10 brand-new, horrifying haunted houses and five bone-chilling scare zones based on everything from cinematic and TV greats to original abominations from the twisted minds of Universal’s award-winning Entertainment team.
  • And when guests need a break from the screams, they can enjoy outrageous live entertainment and Universal Studios’ exhilarating rides and attractions.

Good to know:

  • Halloween Horror Nights is an extremely popular event and tickets should be purchased in advance as some nights could sell out.
  • More details about Halloween Horror Nights 2020 and additional ticket offers will be announced at a later date.
  • For more information about Halloween Horror Nights, visit orlando.halloweenhorrornights.com.
Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning
 
 
