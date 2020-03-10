Universal Orlando Resort Offering Buy One, Get One Ticket Offer for Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Orlando Resort has announced a limited-time ticket offer for Halloween Horror Nights. Now through June 3rd, guests can double the thrills with Universal’ “Buy an Event Night, Get a Second Night Free” ticket special.

What’s happening:

Guests can now make plans to get a double dose of horror with a special “Buy an Event Night, Get a Second Night Free” offer for the highly-anticipated 30th year of Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights

The annual horror fest will be offered on select nights September 10-November 1, 2020.

Guests who book a vacation package that includes this incredible offer can be among the first to book event upgrades such as RIP Tours and Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror tours before they go on sale to the general public.

The “Buy an Event Night, Get a Second Night Free” ticket offer is available to purchase online through June 3, 2020.

Best of all, the chosen dates don’t have to be consecutive – so guests can face the event’s horrifying haunted houses, scare zones and shows on one night, then take a few days or weeks to recuperate before facing their worst nightmares for a second time.

Ticket details:

Now through June 3, guests can purchase Halloween Horror Nights “Buy an Event Night, Get a Second Night Free” Ticket Offer online, which includes: One (1) guest admission to two (2) 2020 Halloween Horror Nights event nights for $84.99 per person + tax, which may be used on non-consecutive event nights Blockout dates apply: October 11, 17, 24 and 30



Stay near the scares:

Guests can also book Halloween Horror Nights Hotel & Ticket Package starting from $169 per person, per night, based on a party of four.

Available on select event nights Sept. 10 – Nov. 1, 2020. Advance purchase required. Package includes: 2-night hotel accommodations at Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites Additional accommodations are available at other Universal Orlando hotels 2-Day Park-to-Park Ticket to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay 2020 Halloween Horror Nights “Buy an Event Night, Get a Second Night Free” Ticket Valid for bookings Now – 6/3/20 Early Park Admission one hour before the theme parks open to one (1) Universal Orlando theme park as determined by Universal Orlando Access to select live entertainment venues at Universal CityWalk Complimentary transportation to Universal’s theme parks and Universal CityWalk Special access to a dedicated Halloween Horror Nights entry gate for guests staying on-site, each event night until 8 p.m. Ability to add a RIP tour or Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror tour to their vacation package



About Halloween Horror Nights tours:

RIP tour – a guided tour experience that gives guests front-of-line access to all haunted houses and more

– a guided tour experience that gives guests front-of-line access to all haunted houses and more Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror tour – a daytime, lights-on tour of the haunted houses that gives guests a glimpse into how the scares are brought to life

About Halloween Horror Nights:

Halloween Horror Nights returns with a vengeance this Fall to celebrate 30 years of bringing the most terrifying names in horror to life.

Guests will come face-to-face with what scares them most as they encounter 10 brand-new, horrifying haunted houses and five bone-chilling scare zones based on everything from cinematic and TV greats to original abominations from the twisted minds of Universal’s award-winning Entertainment team.

And when guests need a break from the screams, they can enjoy outrageous live entertainment and Universal Studios’ exhilarating rides and attractions.

Good to know:

Halloween Horror Nights is an extremely popular event and tickets should be purchased in advance as some nights could sell out.

More details about Halloween Horror Nights 2020 and additional ticket offers will be announced at a later date.

For more information about Halloween Horror Nights, visit orlando.halloweenhorrornights.com