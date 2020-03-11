Mighty St. Patrick’s Day Festival Returns to Raglan Road at Disney Springs March 13-17

If you’re looking for a place to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Walt Disney World this weekend, look no further than Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant at Disney Springs. The eatery’s Mighty St. Patrick’s Festival returns this weekend, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Raglan Road’s Mighty St. Patrick’s Festival offers an impressive entertainment lineup, full of acts hand-picked straight from Ireland. This year’s lineup includes: Strings & Things will bring their contemporary Irish Trad/Folk/Roots crossover talent from Tipperary and Galway to the festival stage. Their unique sound and powerful stage energy promise a raucous evening of music and song. TradGad features three talented musicians from Kerry, Dublin and Galway charming guests with their vibrant performances on guitar, fiddle, mandolin, uilleann pipes, tin whistle, banjo and bouzouki. Maca, an Irish sister duo dubbed “Ireland’s next big thing,” will rock the Raglan Road Pub stages with their extraordinary talent. Fia Rua, featuring band members from Ireland and Scotland, will blend their musical backgrounds to perform and wow guests with a unique Celtic sound. Mike Waters , from the southeast of Ireland, will perform Irish songs and ballads from traditional to contemporary with a good measure of chat and humor. Emily Furlong an extraordinary singer and entertainer from Wexford, Ireland will captivate guests with her stunning voice. No Half Measures – an exciting, fresh and vibrant four-piece band from Scotland, Cork and Kilkenny – will spin their youthful, contemporary sound for the Mighty Festival audience.

Of course, the restaurant’s regular menu will be available throughout the festival, but guests who stop by on Monday, March 16 can also enjoy a new whiskey pairing dinner from 3-11 p.m. featuring a special prix fixe menu with locally sourced dishes like Whiskey Cured House Smoked Salmon and Apple Baked Dumplings paired with Irish whiskey cocktails.

Guests visiting for St. Patrick’s Day (Tuesday, March 17) will be seated on a first-come, first-serve basis with a cover charge of $10 for each guest 18 and older.

Reservations are available for all other festival days and can be made online

The Mighty St. Patrick’s Festival at Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant begins Friday, March 13.