Mighty St. Patrick’s Day Festival Returns to Raglan Road at Disney Springs March 13-17

If you’re looking for a place to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Walt Disney World this weekend, look no further than Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant at Disney Springs. The eatery’s Mighty St. Patrick’s Festival returns this weekend, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
- Raglan Road’s Mighty St. Patrick’s Festival offers an impressive entertainment lineup, full of acts hand-picked straight from Ireland. This year’s lineup includes:
- Strings & Things will bring their contemporary Irish Trad/Folk/Roots crossover talent from Tipperary and Galway to the festival stage. Their unique sound and powerful stage energy promise a raucous evening of music and song.
- TradGad features three talented musicians from Kerry, Dublin and Galway charming guests with their vibrant performances on guitar, fiddle, mandolin, uilleann pipes, tin whistle, banjo and bouzouki.
- Maca, an Irish sister duo dubbed “Ireland’s next big thing,” will rock the Raglan Road Pub stages with their extraordinary talent.
- Fia Rua, featuring band members from Ireland and Scotland, will blend their musical backgrounds to perform and wow guests with a unique Celtic sound.
- Mike Waters, from the southeast of Ireland, will perform Irish songs and ballads from traditional to contemporary with a good measure of chat and humor.
- Emily Furlong an extraordinary singer and entertainer from Wexford, Ireland will captivate guests with her stunning voice.
- No Half Measures – an exciting, fresh and vibrant four-piece band from Scotland, Cork and Kilkenny – will spin their youthful, contemporary sound for the Mighty Festival audience.
- Of course, the restaurant’s regular menu will be available throughout the festival, but guests who stop by on Monday, March 16 can also enjoy a new whiskey pairing dinner from 3-11 p.m. featuring a special prix fixe menu with locally sourced dishes like Whiskey Cured House Smoked Salmon and Apple Baked Dumplings paired with Irish whiskey cocktails.
- Guests visiting for St. Patrick’s Day (Tuesday, March 17) will be seated on a first-come, first-serve basis with a cover charge of $10 for each guest 18 and older.
- Reservations are available for all other festival days and can be made online or by calling 407-938-0300.
- The Mighty St. Patrick’s Festival at Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant begins Friday, March 13.
