Shang-Chi to Get Brand New Limited Marvel Comics Series This Summer

Marvel Super Hero Shang-Chi will be getting a brand-new limited series this June. Known for his Eisner Award-winning work, American Born Chinese – the first graphic novel ever to be nominated for a National Book Award – writer Gene Luen Yang will be teaming up with artists Dike Ruan and Phillip Tan to craft the modern adventures of Marvel’s beloved master of the martial arts, with an all-new costume designed by artist Jim Cheung

In this new series, Shang-Chi’s fight for justice will collide with his past.

When the hero finds himself pulled back into the fold, no one will be ready for what will be unleashed.

With a target on his back after the revitalization of his father’s secret society, the balance of power will shift in an epic tale of succession, family, and betrayal.

Equipped with incredible knowledge and skills in the martial arts, Shang-Chi’s action-packed exploits have been thrilling readers for almost 50 years.

Since his introduction, Shang-Chi has become a breakout hero in the Marvel Universe, appearing in multiple series as well as his own successful and acclaimed solo run.

He will also make the jump into the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters February 12, 2021.

will hit stands this June.

What they’re saying: