The Walt Disney Company Releases 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report

Given their large presence in our everyday lives, the Walt Disney Company has considerable influence on the world and the people in it and it’s their responsibility to make sure that they leave a lasting positive impression. That’s why every year, they release a Corporate Responsibility Report that acknowledges what good they’ve done.
What’s Happening:
- The folks at Disney are storytellers. They tell stories of hope, wonder, and courage that reflect the world around us and connect with kids, families, and communities all over the globe.
- Given their reach and reputation, it’s important as a company that they operate responsibly and use their iconic brands and reach to make a positive impact on the world. Disney’s commitment to social responsibility includes protecting the planet, championing diversity and inclusion, respecting human rights, contributing to communities, investing in their employees, and creating high-quality entertainment. They believe these areas drive value for their employees, consumers, and shareholders and help fuel innovation and creativity.
- They regularly share an update of our environmental, social, and governance work in an annual Corporate Responsibility Report. They recently published their 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report, which showcases their efforts to embolden our workforce, enrich our planet, and positively impact people around the world.
- Here are a few highlights from this year’s report:
- Renewable energy: In FY19, Disney brought online a massive 270-acre, 50+-megawatt solar facility onsite in Orlando, in collaboration with the Reedy Creek Improvement District and Origis Energy USA. The facility generates enough power from the sun to operate two of the four theme parks at Walt Disney World annually. This, along with other initiatives, helped reduce net emissions by 47% in FY19 from 2012 levels.
- Workforce investment: Disney is celebrating the progress of the Disney Aspire program, which supports the long-term career goals of cast members and employees through education. They are investing $150 million over the first five years to cover 100% of employee tuition, books, and education fees. In its first year, more than 12,000 employees enrolled in courses through the program.
- Community engagement: For more than 36 years, Disney employees and cast members have donated their time and talents through the Disney VoluntEARS program. In FY19, VoluntEARS around the world contributed 612,300 hours of service to the communities in which they live and work. This brings them closer to their goal of five million hours of service by the end of fiscal year 2020.
- Diversity and inclusion: Disney believes ideas and decisions from everyone on their teams help them grow, innovate, and tell stories that bring people together. They build teams that reflect the life experiences of their audiences and are proud that their talent recruiting, retention, and development efforts prioritize the cultivation of a strong, diverse, and thriving workforce. In FY19, 44% of their U.S. employees identified as people of color and over 52% of their 220,000 global employees are female. Employing and supporting an array of voices helps them tell stories and create content and entertainment experiences that reflect the diversity of culture and backgrounds of their consumers and the world around us.
- Charitable giving: In FY19, Disney gave $338.2 million in cash and in-kind donations to nonprofit organizations that bring comfort, inspiration, and opportunity to kids, families, and communities around the world.
- The full Corporate Responsibility Report that Disney has published can be read here.