Steve Asbell Named 20th Century Studios President, Vanessa Morrison Named Walt Disney Studios Streaming Head

Back in January, then President of Production at Disney’s 20th Century Studios Emma Watts resigned from her position, leaving Disney to find a new leader for the studio. Now it appears Disney has found that leader as they have named Steve Asbell the new President of Production at 20th Century Studios, according to Deadline.
- In this new position, Asbell will report to Walt Disney Studios Co-Chairman and Chief Creative Officer Alan Horn and Co-Chairman Alan Bergman.
- Asbell served as the Executive Vice President of Production at 20ths Century Studios since 2012 and has worked with the studio since 2002.
- He is currently overseeing upcoming films Death on the Nile and The Last Duel.
- Previous films on which he has worked include Logan, Ford v Ferrari and The Martian.
- Disney has also appointed Vanessa Morrison the new President, Streaming, Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production.
- Morrison will oversee the development and production of Disney+ film content from The Walt Disney Studios for both Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios.
- She most recently served as the President of Fox Family after a 10-year run as President of Fox Animation.
- Morrison’s credits include overseeing several of the Ice Age films and the Rio films, as well as Ferdinand, The Peanuts Movie, The Book of Life, Epic, The Fantastic Mr. Fox and more.
- She is currently overseeing films based on Cheaper by the Dozen, Night at the Museum, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid for Disney+.
- Additionally, Disney has named Philip Steuer the new President, Production, Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production and Randi Hiller as EVP, Casting for both Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios.
- Steuer previously led physical production for Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production while Hiller led casting for the studio.
- Both will dual-report to Asbell and Sean Bailey, President, Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production.