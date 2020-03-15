ABC Announces Four-Day Time Slot Swap for “Nightline,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Starting March 17th

ABC has announced they are switching up their late-night programming this coming week as ABC News continues their extensive coverage of COVID-19 and it’s global impact. Starting on Tuesday March 17th, Nightline will air during the normal Jimmy Kimmel Live! time slot. Following Nightline, ABC will broadcast reruns of the comedian’s talk show.
What’s happening:
- ABC today announced a late-night programming swap to deliver the latest COVID-19 updates from ABC News.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which previously announced it will air encore presentations for two weeks, will move to 12:05 am EDT starting Tuesday, March 17, and ABC News’ Nightline will air at 11:35 pm EDT for four nights.
- As previously announced, Nightline is devoting its show to sole coverage of COVID-19 and the global and domestic effects of the outbreak, marking a return to the program’s roots when Nightline launched 40 years ago with daily news updates on the Iran hostage crisis.
- As the crisis continues to rapidly develop across the nation, by airing one-hour earlier, Nightline will reach even more people with the important context, analysis and expert insight Americans want to stay informed and safe during this uncertain time.