ABC Announces Four-Day Time Slot Swap for “Nightline,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Starting March 17th

ABC has announced they are switching up their late-night programming this coming week as ABC News continues their extensive coverage of COVID-19 and it’s global impact. Starting on Tuesday March 17th, Nightline will air during the normal Jimmy Kimmel Live! time slot. Following Nightline, ABC will broadcast reruns of the comedian’s talk show.

