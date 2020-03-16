ABC News Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus Prompting Brief Closure of Los Angeles Bureau

by | Mar 16, 2020 4:30 PM Pacific Time

ABC News’ Los Angeles bureau will close briefly for a specialized cleaning after one of their employees has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19), according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

  • An ABC News employee based out of the Los Angeles bureau has tested positive for COVID-19. Reportedly, the employee was on the team covering the story in Seattle, and has been in isolation since last week.
  • James Goldston, ABC News President, informed staff via a memo, shown below:
  • Team,

I want to give you an important update about our operations and COVID-19. An ABC News employee who works in our LA bureau and was last in the office last Tuesday before becoming symptomatic tested positive for the virus today. This person was part of our Seattle coverage team and has been in isolation at home since last week and will remain in isolation under the supervision of their health care providers and the guidance of the CDC and local department of health.  The symptoms were mild, and I’m glad to report our colleague is feeling much better already.  We’re wishing for a full and speedy recovery. Out of an abundance of caution, as health officials advise, last week we told the entire Seattle coverage team to self isolate and monitor for any symptoms of COVID-19. We immediately took steps to increase our protocols for cleaning and sanitizing the bureau, including frequently touched surfaces, the work stations and public areas. As a precaution, the bureau will now close so a specialized cleaning service can thoroughly disinfect the entire area again. Your health and safety is always our top priority.  Please be assured we have a proactive approach to manage any potential exposure to protect those involved and their colleagues. While we believe that the employees who may have come in close contact have been notified and instructed to self isolate and monitor, as medical professionals advise, if you’re worried you may have been exposed, please talk to your manager or HR and your healthcare provider.  We’re here to help. In the meantime the bureau staff in LA is working remotely until they can return to their offices. We are continuing to take precautions advised by the CDC and other government officials to prevent the spread of the virus. As we’ve said before, it is imperative that if you’re sick, you should stay home. If you become ill at work, you should leave and alert your manager, contact your health care provider to be evaluated and avoid contact with other individuals. If you are confirmed to have COVID-19 or someone close to you is confirmed, you should alert your manager or HR so that they can inform the proper individuals for guidance and take appropriate steps to keep you and others healthy.  Thank you for your patience. This is a fast moving situation, and there are many people here to help answer your questions.  Please get in touch with your manager or HR partner if you have any questions or need support.

– James

 
 
