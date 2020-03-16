Paley Center Postpones “Diary of a Future President” Event With Cast and Creators of the Show

An earlier announced event that showcased the hit Disney+ series, Diary of a Future President that was to be held at the Paley Center in May has been postponed amid new advisories from the Center for Disease Control regardind the spread of COVID-19.

What’s Happening:

May 1st, the stars and creators of the hit Disney+ Diary of a Future President were scheduled to come to The Paley Center in Los Angeles in May for “An Evening with Gina Rodriguez and Diary of a Future President .”

Earlier, the Paley Center had announced: "In light of the most recent news developments, and out of an abundance of caution, the Paley Center closed our New York building and our offices in New York and Los Angeles starting Friday, March 13 at 5 pm through Tuesday, March 31, with the possibility of a lengthier closure. While there are no cases of COVID-19 connected to the Paley Center, this action is strictly being taken as a precaution to help contain the spread of the disease, and to ensure the continued safety of our visitors and staff."

On March 15, the Centers for Disease Control issued a new recommendation advising that events and gatherings of 50 people or more be postponed for the next eight weeks. Heeding this advice, the Paley Center and PaleyLive have postponed several events scheduled throughout the next eight weeks, including “An Evening with Gina Rodriguez and Diary of a Future President. ”

” The event was scheduled to be headlined by Rodriguez, the executive producer and occasional star of the new comedy series, and joined by show creator Ilana Peña as well as stars Tess Romero, Selenis Leyva, Michael Weaver and Charlie Bushnell. They were to be in attendance for a screening and conversations about the inspirations for, and creative process behind, this award winning series with an original, creative voice.

Originally scheduled to occur on May 1st, no replacement date for the event has been announced at this time.

