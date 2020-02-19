“Diary of a Future President” Stars and Creators to Hold Screening and Conversation at The Paley Center in May

The stars and creators of the hit Disney+ series Diary of a Future President will be coming to The Paley Center in May for “An Evening with Gina Rodriguez and Diary of a Future President.”
- The event is headlined by Rodriguez, the executive producer and occasional star of the new comedy series.
- She will be joined by show creator Ilana Peña as well as stars Tess Romero, Selenis Leyva, Michael Weaver and Charlie Bushnell.
- The cast and creators will be in attendance for a screening and conversations about the inspirations for, and creative process behind, this winning series with an original creative voice.
- The event will be held on May 1 at 7 PM at The Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles, California.
- Tickets for the event will be available to the general public on Friday, February 21.
- Paley Individual Members can get tickets on Thursday, February 20 and Paley Supporting, Fellow and Patron Members can get tickets now.
- You can get your tickets here.
More on Diary of a Future President:
- “The series imaginatively traces the origin story of a future president of the United States using narration from twelve-year-old Cuban-American girl Elena’s (Tess Romero) diary entries.”
- Diary of a Future President is produced by I Can and I Will Productions and CBS Television Studios.
- For some more insight on the series, check out Alex’s review.
ICYMI – More Disney+ news:
- Carl Lumbly has joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
- The new cooking challenge show Be Our Chef will make its debut on Disney+ on March 27.
- With just a few days to go before the premiere of the highly anticipated seventh season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+, we got our first clip from the upcoming premiere episode and our first look at “The Bad Batch.”