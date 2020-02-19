“Diary of a Future President” Stars and Creators to Hold Screening and Conversation at The Paley Center in May

The stars and creators of the hit Disney+ series Diary of a Future President will be coming to The Paley Center in May for “An Evening with Gina Rodriguez and Diary of a Future President.”

The event is headlined by Rodriguez, the executive producer and occasional star of the new comedy series.

She will be joined by show creator Ilana Peña as well as stars Tess Romero, Selenis Leyva, Michael Weaver and Charlie Bushnell.

The cast and creators will be in attendance for a screening and conversations about the inspirations for, and creative process behind, this winning series with an original creative voice.

The event will be held on May 1 at 7 PM at The Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles, California.

Tickets for the event will be available to the general public on Friday, February 21.

Paley Individual Members can get tickets on Thursday, February 20 and Paley Supporting, Fellow and Patron Members can get tickets now.

You can get your tickets here

More on Diary of a Future President:

“The series imaginatively traces the origin story of a future president of the United States using narration from twelve-year-old Cuban-American girl Elena’s (Tess Romero) diary entries.”

is produced by I Can and I Will Productions and CBS Television Studios. For some more insight on the series, check out Alex’s review

