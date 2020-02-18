Cooking Challenge Show, “Be Our Chef” Debuts on Disney+ March 27th.

The Mandalorian. The World According to Jeff Goldblum. Forky Asks A Question. All original programming on the hugely popular streaming service, Disney+. Starting March 27th, you can add a new title to that list, Be Our Chef.

What’s Happening:

Shot at the Walt Disney World Resort

Fans of The Office will recognize the host of the show, Angela Kinsey, in a decidedly more upbeat and optimistic role than the cat-loving, Dwight-dating, Kevin-hating accountant we all know her for.

Various legendary Disney chefs from restaurants around Walt Disney World and Disney Resorts will serve as judges on the show, encouraging each family as they make dishes inspired by their favorite Disney characters.

Be Our Chef debuts on Disney+

