Cooking Challenge Show, “Be Our Chef” Debuts on Disney+ March 27th.

by | Feb 18, 2020 6:56 PM Pacific Time

The Mandalorian. The World According to Jeff Goldblum. Forky Asks A Question. All original programming on the hugely popular streaming service, Disney+. Starting March 27th, you can add a new title to that list, Be Our Chef.

What’s Happening:

  • Shot at the Walt Disney World Resort, Be Our Chef invites families from diverse backgrounds to compete in a friendly competition to create the next great Disney Parks dish. The show will challenge two families to come up with a dish that best represents their family’s Disney traditions, with the winning dish being served at Walt Disney World
  • Fans of The Office will recognize the host of the show, Angela Kinsey, in a decidedly more upbeat and optimistic role than the cat-loving, Dwight-dating, Kevin-hating accountant we all know her for.
  • Various legendary Disney chefs from restaurants around Walt Disney World and Disney Resorts will serve as judges on the show, encouraging each family as they make dishes inspired by their favorite Disney characters.
  • Be Our Chef debuts on Disney+ on March 27th.

ICYMI: Disney+ News

  • It was announced that Laruen Graham has been cast as the lead in their upcoming 10-episode original series, The Mighty Ducks. The show is inspired by the 90s film franchise and will feature Graham as the mother of 12-year-old Evan, played by Brady Noon.
  • British actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who may best be known to our readers as Plumette in 2017’s Beauty and the Beast or Mrs. Murry in A Wrinkle in Time, has reportedly been signed on to portray a character on the upcoming Disney+ series, Loki.
  • An original series based on the film, Turner and Hooch has been ordered for the streaming service, staring with a 12-episode run, and star of the Fox series Grandfathered, Josh Peck, has been cast in the lead role.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

 
 
Send this to a friend