Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco to Remain Closed Through April 7th

With news of a “Shelter-in-place” mandate in the San Francisco Bay Area, the Walt Disney Family Museum has issued an update on the museum’s closure.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco’s Presidio has been closed due to concerns with COVID-19 since March 6th.

Although originally scheduled to reopen on March 20th, due to recently imposed “shelter-in-place” mandates in the San Francisco Bay Area, the museum has now announced that they will remain closed through April 7th.

The announcement said:

“We continue to closely monitor the guidance from public officials regarding COVID-19. Based on and in line with Mayor London Breed’s announcement today, The Walt Disney Family Museum will remain closed through April 7, 2020. Join us on social media, where we will be providing engaging content related to Walt’s life and legacy. Our team is available to answer any questions you may have. Please email [email protected] with any inquiries and get updates at waltdisney.org/visitor-update

If you purchased tickets for general museum admission or an upcoming program and would like to request a refund, please email [email protected] We will be happy to provide a refund or if you would like to generously donate the proceeds to the museum, we will provide you documentation of your tax-deductible contribution. Note that advanced purchase tickets for general admission can be used for any regular open date in the future.

What They’re Saying: