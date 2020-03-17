The VOID Temporarily Closes All Terminals Through March 31

Following the lead of just about every other entertainment venue, The VOID has announced that it will be temporarily closing all of its locations through the end of the month as a result of the spread of Coronavirus.

The VOID provides virtual reality experiences at locations all over the country as well as Canada, Malaysia and Dubai.

All of those locations will be temporarily closed effective immediately through March 31.

Two of those locations are located at Downtown Disney Disneyland Resort Disney Springs Walt Disney World

Both Downtown Disney and Disney Springs have been temporarily closed as well.

For those with experiences already booked, The VOID is offering assistance in rescheduling those experiences as well as an additional experience of your choosing.

More information can be found on The VOID’s official website

What they’re saying: