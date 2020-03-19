Jaleo by Jose Andres Introduces e-Gift Card Program to Benefit Employees

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, chef Jose Andres’ ThinkFoodGroup has introduced a new e-gift card program to benefit its employees during this difficult time.
- 100 percent of the proceeds of the new ThinkFoodGroup Employee Support Fund e-gift Card will directly benefit the employees of the company.
- Fifty percent of all proceeds will help extend compensation and health benefits for the company’s employees as long as possible.
- The other half of the proceeds will support ThinkFamilyFund, the company’s non-profit organization that provides financial relief to TFG employees and their families experiencing extreme hardships
- The special e-gift card will be valid at most of the company’s restaurants, including the Disney Springs Jaleo location.
- The gift card is available online here until April 30 and is currently available at a 20 percent discount.
- ThinkFoodGroup statement: “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a growing toll on the hospitality industry, we've been overwhelmed at the outpouring of support from our guests about alternative ways to support the TFG family.”