Video: “Our Star Wars Stories” Official YouTube Series Returns with More Super-Fan Testimonials

There’s no shortage of Star Wars fans with interesting stories about their passion for A Galaxy Far, Far Away around the United States and around the globe. That’s why Travel Channel’s Toy Hunter host Jordan Hembrough partnered with Lucasfilm in 2018 to create Our Star Wars Stories, a YouTube travelogue series that saw Hembrough as host journeying across the US to meet Star Wars aficionados and hear how their favorite space saga impacted their lives.

This week, Our Star Wars Stories made a surprise return after a sixteen-month hiatus with a new episode focused on Dale Hopkins, “a cancer survivor who found strength in Star Wars — along with a surrogate family in its fans.” In the installment of the series seen below, “Dale tells of how Star Wars helped him face his disease and why he will pass on what he has learned.”

Watch Dale Hopkins and Finding Strength in Star Wars | Our Star Wars Stories:

What’s happening:

Lucasfilm’s Our Star Wars Stories documentary series has returned for a second season on the official Star Wars YouTube channel.

documentary series has returned for a second season on the official Star Wars YouTube channel. The show first debuted in October of 2018 and ran for five episodes before taking a hiatus.

Host Jordan Hembrough is best known for Travel Channel’s Toy Hunter and appearances on ABC’s Good Morning America.

What they’re saying:

Mickey Capoferri, senior director of online content and programming at Lucasfilm: “ Our Star Wars Stories is a celebration of the fans. It’s a look at how Star Wars has inspired and excited people in different ways, and influenced them to do things that maybe they didn’t think they could do. Star Wars isn’t just a movie or brand. It has deeper meaning and creates a deeper inspiration than I think any other franchise does. It’s a series that means a lot to us, and we’re proud to bring these new stories to the world.”

“ is a celebration of the fans. It’s a look at how Star Wars has inspired and excited people in different ways, and influenced them to do things that maybe they didn’t think they could do. Star Wars isn’t just a movie or brand. It has deeper meaning and creates a deeper inspiration than I think any other franchise does. It’s a series that means a lot to us, and we’re proud to bring these new stories to the world.” Jordan Hembrough, host of Our Star Wars Stories: “Toy Hunter dealt with a lot of collectors and toys and they had all these great stories as to why they got into collecting and what these films meant to them. And I started thinking, ‘Someone should really take all these stories and be heard.’ These are stories of humanity and life, not just Star Wars. Our Star Wars Stories is about courage, creativity, and community. It’s an honor to shine a light on these amazing fans and all they’ve accomplished through their love of Star Wars.”

Watch Our Star Wars Stories Trailer:

More episodes of Our Star Wars Stories will debut monthly on the official Star Wars YouTube channel.