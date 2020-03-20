Knott’s Berry Farm Issues Operational Update, Park Hopes To Re-Open Mid-May

Earlier today, the folks at Knott’s Berry Farm tweeted an update to their operation, which has been slightly altered due to newly implemented state regulations from California Governor Gavin Newsom surrounding the COVID-19 virus.
- What’s Happening:
The update from Knott’s Berry Farm and their parent company CedarFair reads: “As we continue to follow regional and national health directives related to COVID-19, we want to provide the latest update regarding our park schedule. Currently, Knott’s Berry Farm, Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel, and California Marketplace are temporarily closed. It is our hope to reopen those properties mid-May or as soon thereafter as possible. We believe this decision is in the best interest of our associates, our guests, and our communities.
- We will continue to work with Guests who have prepaid tickets or booked rooms during the time period of our park closure. Additionally, for existing 2020 Season Passholders who are unable to use their pass during our temporary closure, we will extend your pass by the number of days Knott’s Berry Farm is closed. For ticket inquiries, please contact [email protected] or for hotel re-bookings contact [email protected]
- We appreciate the support and cooperation of our Guests and Associates during this ever-evolving situation. Your loyalty to our park is invaluable. We look forward to seeing you soon.”
- Notably, this update from Knott’s projects a mid-May opening when earlier updates were stating that the park, hotel, and marketplace would only be closed through the end of March.
- The response on social media understands the reasons for the closure, but is quite concerned with the park’s signature Boysenberry festival which would be taking place during this time. The official website shows all the offerings of the festival but only says “The Knott’s Boysenberry Festival is currently postponed for 2020. Please check back for updates” regarding the dates of the festival.