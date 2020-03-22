Free “Spies in Disguise” Activity Pack

If your kids are bored and in need of some at-home activities, Blue Sky Studios just released a free downloadable activity pack from their most recent animated film, Spies in Disguise. The download includes a word search, cross word puzzle, a spot-the-difference game, and a maze. Simply download, print, and have fun! Click here to download this free activity pack.

Spies in Disguise stars the voices of Will Smith and Tom Holland on a shape-shifting animated spy adventure. The film is now available digitally from all major providers and is also available on Blu-Ray, DVD, and 4K. This was Blue Sky Studios’ first release following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Studios last year.

