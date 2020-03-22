Say Hello to Spring with New Styles, Special Savings, and More on shopDisney

Spring is here and that means extra savings on shopDisney! To kick off the new season, shopDisney is offering free shipping sitewide today only (March 22, 2020) with the code FREESHIP. Guests can browse new spring additions to the Disney Eats collection; stock up on fun looks for the whole family; or complete their Easter shopping lists with recently discounted adorable plush and classic toys.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Easter Plush

Nothing says Easter quite like tie-dyed eggs and bunnies! Bring home these Mickey and friends cuties in their multi-colored bunny disguises.

Classic Dolls

Your young ones will love these Princess (and Price) dolls that feature beloved characters from every era of Disney animation. For a limited time, the dolls are available for just $12 each! Find the full collection of dolls on shopDisney.

Toy Story Talking Action Figures

These Toy Story characters have a few things they’d like to say…including some of their classic quotes. If you have two or more of the Toy Story pals, they’ll be able to detect their nearby friends and interact with each other! Each interactive action figure is on sale for $25.

Disney Eats Collection

Brighten your kitchen with fun Disney-themed items including character plates, a tablecloth, serving bowls and more.

Summer Fun Styles

Dress the whole family in Disney fashions!