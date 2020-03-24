Disney’s Animal Kingdom Shares Video of Animal Care During Park Closure

While the Disney Parks are temporarily closed, the animals at the resort are still in need of care and attention. Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President, Animals, Science and Environment, Disney Parks has shared his appreciation for the hardworking Cast Members who are making sure things are functioning normally for the wildlife at Disney.

What’s happening:

This week, Dr. Mark Penning shared with Disney Parks Blog

Disney’s Animal Care team is working hard to care make sure the animals continue to receive the best care possible during this time

In a short video. Dr. Penning assures readers that the animals are doing well and that Cast Members are also “diligently following state and federal guidelines to ensure the health and safety of our dedicated team.”

Disney Parks Blog also encourages readers to stay tuned as they’ll be making a heartwarming announcement soon.

More from Dr. Penning: