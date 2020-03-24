ESPN2 to Present Home Run Derby Classics Marathon, Debut New Content Series “Baseball Fix” on March 26th

With national sports temporarily grinding to a halt, ESPN is highlighting classic sports events to keep fans entertained. This coming Thursday, ESPN2 will feature a Major League Baseball Home Run Derby Classics marathon starting at 6pm ET.
What’s happening:
- ESPN today announced it will launch a multi-platform Major League Baseball content initiative this week, highlighted by a Home Run Derby Classics marathon on Thursday, March 26 on ESPN2.
- The eight-hour marathon begins at 6 pm ET and will include encore presentations of the 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2015 Home Run Derby events.
- The encore telecasts will also stream via the ESPN App.
Time (ET)
Event
Original air date
Notes
6 pm
2019 T-Mobile Home Run Derby from Cleveland
July 8, 2019
Pete Alonso outslugs Vladimir Guerrero Jr. by 1 home run
8 pm
2018 T-Mobile Home Run Derby from Washington, D.C.
July 16, 2018
Bryce Harper takes center stage to win the event wearing stars and stripes in home ballpark
10 pm
2017 T-Mobile Home Run Derby from Miami
July 10, 2017
Aaron Judge announces his presence with authority by becoming the first rookie to win the event.
12 am
(midnight)
2015 Home Run Derby from Cincinnati
July 13, 2015
Todd Frazier wins the 1st T-Mobile Home Run Derby with a clock via a “buzzer beater” in the final second.
More Major League Baseball:
- ESPN MLB analyst Tim Kurkjian will debut a new content series on March 26 called “Baseball Fix.”
- He will reflect on the best classic baseball story per day tied to that date in history, in vintage Kurkjian form. The content will be available on ESPN.com and on ESPN television platforms.
- ESPN Senior MLB Insider and Sunday Night Baseball reporter Buster Olney will continue to host his daily podcast Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney, with new episodes this week.