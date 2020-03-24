“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” gets the Honest Trailer Treatment

In this time in our world, we can all use a little laugh. Thankfully, popular YouTube Series, Honest Trailers, is around to give us just that. Right on time for the early home release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the hilarious writers of the popular channel ScreenJunkies that gives us these videos has given the latest and last entry of the Skywalker sage “the old zap hands” with the Honest Trailers treatment.

The Honest Trailers series has done every other entry in the Star Wars universe, not holding back any critiques of the film’s plot, effects, cast, or, well, any aspect of the film. It should also be noted that even though the series uses the word “trailer,” they do essentially summarize the entire film including (and usually) major spoilers.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is currently available digitally, and will be released on Blu-Ray and DVD on March 31st.