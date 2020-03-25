Julie Andrews to Appear on “Good Morning America” Tomorrow

Julie Andrews, the legendary actress who starred in Disney’s Mary Poppins, is set to Skype in to ABC’s Good Morning America tomorrow morning (Thursday, March 25).
- The announcement of Andrews’ virtual presence on the ABC morning talk show came from her official Twitter account:
Hello Julie fans!
Julie will be Skyping in to Good Morning America tomorrow morning – look for her in the 8:00 hour, EDT. Stay safe and well, everyone! Team Julie
— Julie Andrews (@JulieAndrews) March 25, 2020
- Andrews will be skyping in to Good Morning America tomorrow at some time in the 8:00 hour ET.
- In addition to starring as Mary Poppins herself in the beloved musical, Andrews’ Disney credits include:
- Queen Clarisse Renaldi in The Princess Diaries and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
- Maria in The Sound of Music
- You can watch all of those movies on Disney+ with the links provided.