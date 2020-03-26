Award Winning Film “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” Debuts on Hulu March 27th

Portrait of a Lady on Fire, the Cannes Film Festival award winning film from NEON, will begin streaming on Friday, March 27th, exclusively on Hulu.

will make its streaming debut on Hulu on Friday, March 27th. Plot: “Set in France, 1760, Marianne is commissioned to paint the wedding portrait of Héloïse, a young woman who has just left the convent. Because she is a reluctant bride-to-be, Marianne arrives under the guise of companionship, observing Héloïse by day and secretly painting her by firelight at night. As the two women orbit one another, intimacy and attraction grow as they share Héloïse’s first moments of freedom. Héloïse's portrait soon becomes a collaborative act of and testament to their love.”

Portrait of a Lady on Fire is directed by Céline Sciamma (Girlhood, Tomboy)

is directed by Céline Sciamma (Girlhood, Tomboy) The film won Best Screenplay and the Queer Palm at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 in addition to Portrait LGBTQ Film of the Year by GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics.

Other nominations include: Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film Independent Spirit Award for Best Foreign Language Film Hollywood Critics Association for Best Foreign Language Film New York Film Critics for Best Cinematography GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Film

The film has a 98% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.