The Cameron Boyce Foundation to Donate to Charitable Efforts During COVID-19 Pandemic

To support the entertainment and creative community, The Cameron Boyce Foundation has reached out and donated an unspecified amount to assist those who need assisting in these communities in this difficult time, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

The Cameron Boyce Foundation will be donating an unspecified amount to The Actors Fund as well as Inner City Arts in an effort to assist and provide support during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Inner City Arts is an arts education provider whose mission is to engage young people in the creative process in order to shape a society of creative, confident and collaborative individuals, and is located in the heart of Skid Row.

The Actors Fund fosters stability and resiliency,and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan.

Representatives from The Cameron Boyce Foundation have taken to social media, saying: “Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. During this immensely difficult time we must all remember to remain vigilant, heed the advice of our medical professionals, and continue to help our community and those in need. Our efforts remain focused, however it is important now more than ever to show kindness and compassion towards others. As such, The Cameron Boyce Foundation will make a donation to both Inner City Arts as well The Actors Fund, with hope that we are able to provide some support during this very trying time. We are all in this together. Stay strong.”

