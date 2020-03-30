ESPN to Broadcast “MLB Encore Tuesdays,” ESPN+ to Unveil Classic MLB Game Collection

ESPN will begin presenting MLB Encore Tuesdays starting on March 31, 2020. The special series will highlight some of the biggest games in Major League Baseball history and will air on five consecutive weeks.
What’s happening:
- ESPN today, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, announced it is televising MLB Encore Tuesdays starting this week on March 31, at 7 pm ET.
- The series will feature several of the greatest and most memorable Major League Baseball games ever played every Tuesday throughout April at 7 pm or 8 pm ET on ESPN and the ESPN App.
- MLB Encore Tuesdays will debut this Tuesday with the unforgettable September 21, 2001 game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves.
- In addition to ESPN’s Encore Tuesdays, ESPN+ will unveil its first classic MLB game collection on March 31.
- The collection will be available on demand and include 13 perfect games and no-hitters.
MLB Encore Tuesdays Schedule
Date
Time (ET)
Game
Notes
Mar 31
7 pm
Sept. 21, 2001: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets
Mike Piazza hits unforgettable walk-off home run in NYC’s first pro sports event since 9/11.
Apr 7
7 pm
Sept. 6, 1995: California Angels at Baltimore Orioles
Baseball Hall-of-Famer Cal Ripken, Jr. sets the consecutive games played streak at 2,131.
Apr 14
8 pm
Oct. 15, 1988 Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers in World Series Game 1
Kirk Gibson creates one of MLB’s most legendary moments as his pinch-hit walk-off home run gives the Dodgers a Game 1 victory.
Apr 21
7 pm
Oct. 8, 1995: New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners in ALDS Game 5
“The Double” – Baseball Hall-of-Famer Ken Griffey, Jr. scores from first base on fellow Hall-of-Famer Edgar Martinez’s double in the bottom of the 11th inning that clinched the series for Seattle.
Apr 28
7 pm
Oct. 16, 2003: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees in ALCS Game 7
Aaron Boone’s 11th inning walk-off home run sends the Yankees to the World Series while eliminating their rival Red Sox.
ESPN+ Classic MLB Game Collection
Date
Game
Notes
Oct 8, 1956
Brooklyn Dodgers vs. New York Yankees
World Series Game 5: Don Larsen perfect game.
May 15, 1981
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Indians
Len Barker perfect game.
Sep 26, 1981
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Houston Astros
Nolan Ryan no-hitter.
June 11, 1990
Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics
Nolan Ryan no-hitter.
June 29, 1990
Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Dave Stewart no-hitter.
May 17, 1998
Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees
David Wells perfect game.
July 18, 1999
Montreal Expos vs. New York Yankees
David Cone perfect game.
May 18, 2004
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Atlanta Braves
Randy Johnson perfect game.
May 19, 2008
Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox
Jon Lester no-hitter.
July 23, 2009
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox
Mark Buehrle perfect game.
May 29, 2010
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Florida Marlins
Roy Halladay perfect game.
July 26, 2010
Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Matt Garza no-hitter and the first no-hitter in Tampa Bay Rays history.
Oct 6, 2010
Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Roy Halladay no-hitter in National League Division Series.