ESPN to Broadcast “MLB Encore Tuesdays,” ESPN+ to Unveil Classic MLB Game Collection

by | Mar 30, 2020 9:40 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

ESPN will begin presenting MLB Encore Tuesdays starting on March 31, 2020. The special series will highlight some of the biggest games in Major League Baseball history and will air on five consecutive weeks.

What’s happening:

  • ESPN today, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, announced it is televising MLB Encore Tuesdays starting this week on March 31, at 7 pm ET.
  • The series will feature several of the greatest and most memorable Major League Baseball games ever played every Tuesday throughout April at 7 pm or 8 pm ET on ESPN and the ESPN App.
  • MLB Encore Tuesdays will debut this Tuesday with the unforgettable September 21, 2001 game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves.
  • In addition to ESPN’s Encore Tuesdays, ESPN+ will unveil its first classic MLB game collection on March 31.
  • The collection will be available on demand and include 13 perfect games and no-hitters.

Via MLB.com

Via MLB.com

MLB Encore Tuesdays Schedule

Date

Time (ET)

Game

Notes

Mar 31

7 pm

Sept. 21, 2001: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

Mike Piazza hits unforgettable walk-off home run in NYC’s first pro sports event since 9/11.

Apr 7

7 pm

Sept. 6, 1995: California Angels at Baltimore Orioles

Baseball Hall-of-Famer Cal Ripken, Jr. sets the consecutive games played streak at 2,131.

Apr 14

8 pm

Oct. 15, 1988 Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers in World Series Game 1

Kirk Gibson creates one of MLB’s most legendary moments as his pinch-hit walk-off home run gives the Dodgers a Game 1 victory.

Apr 21

7 pm

Oct. 8, 1995: New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners in ALDS Game 5

“The Double” – Baseball Hall-of-Famer Ken Griffey, Jr. scores from first base on fellow Hall-of-Famer Edgar Martinez’s double in the bottom of the 11th inning that clinched the series for Seattle.

Apr 28

7 pm

Oct. 16, 2003: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees in ALCS Game 7

Aaron Boone’s 11th inning walk-off home run sends the Yankees to the World Series while eliminating their rival Red Sox.

Via Fox Sports

Via Fox Sports

ESPN+ Classic MLB Game Collection

Date

Game

Notes

Oct 8, 1956

Brooklyn Dodgers vs. New York Yankees

World Series Game 5: Don Larsen perfect game.

May 15, 1981

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Indians

Len Barker perfect game.

Sep 26, 1981

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Houston Astros

Nolan Ryan no-hitter.

June 11, 1990

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics

Nolan Ryan no-hitter.

June 29, 1990

Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Dave Stewart no-hitter.

May 17, 1998

Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees

David Wells perfect game.

July 18, 1999

Montreal Expos vs. New York Yankees

David Cone perfect game.

May 18, 2004

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Atlanta Braves

Randy Johnson perfect game.

May 19, 2008

Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox

Jon Lester no-hitter.

July 23, 2009

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox

Mark Buehrle perfect game.

May 29, 2010

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Florida Marlins

Roy Halladay perfect game.

July 26, 2010

Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Matt Garza no-hitter and the first no-hitter in Tampa Bay Rays history.

Oct 6, 2010

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Roy Halladay no-hitter in National League Division Series.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend