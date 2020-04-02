Carson Dellosa Education Launches New Disney Learning Collection For Preschool and Elementary Students

Families needing a creative outlet for their children while cooped up inside, will love the latest Disney-themed offerings from Carson Dellosa Education. With clever curriculums featuring characters from Disney, Marvel and Star Wars, learning for little ones has never been so fun!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s happening:

Today, Carson Dellosa Education

At a time when parents are looking for new ways to teach their children at home, Disney Learning is the answer to keep kids motivated – and the learning fun.

Carson Dellosa Education, one of the nation’s leading educational solutions providers for over 40 years, has teamed up with Disney on this collection to help parents teach children essential skills through engaging activities that can be done just about anywhere.

The collection is now available at CarsonDellosa.com Amazon

Magical Adventures Workbooks:

Kids can relive the magic of their favorite Disney movies like Toy Story 4 , The Lion King , Zootopia , and more while completing 200+ standards-based math and language arts activities.

, and more while completing 200+ standards-based math and language arts activities. Includes 140 stickers.

Preschool – Grade 3

Sells for $12.99+ each

Flash Cards:

Characters from Star Wars Spider-Man The Avengers

Each set includes 54 flash cards and a bonus parent resource card with learning games.

Ages 3 – 8+

Sells for $3.49 each

Trace With Me:

Elsa Lightning McQueen Miguel

Ages 3+

Sells for $7.99 each

Take-Along Tablets: