Families needing a creative outlet for their children while cooped up inside, will love the latest Disney-themed offerings from Carson Dellosa Education. With clever curriculums featuring characters from Disney, Marvel and Star Wars, learning for little ones has never been so fun!
What’s happening:
- Today, Carson Dellosa Education launched the Disney Learning collection which invites children on a magical learning adventure with favorite characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars.
- At a time when parents are looking for new ways to teach their children at home, Disney Learning is the answer to keep kids motivated – and the learning fun.
- Carson Dellosa Education, one of the nation’s leading educational solutions providers for over 40 years, has teamed up with Disney on this collection to help parents teach children essential skills through engaging activities that can be done just about anywhere.
- The collection is now available at CarsonDellosa.com and Amazon.
Magical Adventures Workbooks:
- Kids can relive the magic of their favorite Disney movies like Toy Story 4, The Lion King, Zootopia, and more while completing 200+ standards-based math and language arts activities.
- Includes 140 stickers.
- Preschool – Grade 3
- Sells for $12.99+ each
Flash Cards:
- Characters from Star Wars, Spider-Man, and The Avengers help kids put their early language and math skills to the test while engaging their memorization and active recall skills.
- Each set includes 54 flash cards and a bonus parent resource card with learning games.
- Ages 3 – 8+
- Sells for $3.49 each
Trace With Me:
- Elsa, Lightning McQueen, Miguel, and other Disney/Pixar friends inspire children to practice fine motor and early reading skills over and over again on convenient dry-erase pages that magically wipe clean.
- Ages 3+
- Sells for $7.99 each
Take-Along Tablets:
- Mickey Mouse, Cinderella, Mr. Incredible, and Sulley introduce a variety of writing, tracing, and coloring activities to entertain children while practicing early learning concepts.
- Ages 3 – 6+
- Sells for $3.49 each