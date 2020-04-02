Cirque du Soleil to Share New 60-Minute Special Featuring Footage from Fan-Favorite Shows

Last week, Cirque du Soleil launched a new digital content hub called CirqueConnect. Moved by a desire to stay connected to its fans, the Cirque du Soleil content hub provides a source of high-quality entertainment for fans to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.
- Even while Cirque du Soleil has suspended live viewing experiences across the globe to combat the spread of COVID-19, you can still watch some of their most amazing shows from home.
- On Friday, April 3, at 3 PM Eastern, you can enjoy a front-row seat to a brand new 60-minute special with never-before seen angles to acts from Amaluna and exclusive footage from the shows VOLTA and BAZZAR.
- You can watch the special here:
- On Friday, March 27, the CirqueConnect content hub premiered its first 60-minute special, featuring awe-inspiring moments from its shows KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities, ‘’O’’, and LUZIA.
- Since then, the 60-minute special has been viewed by Cirque fans more than six million times.
- You can check out all the fun the CirqueConnect content hub has to offer here.