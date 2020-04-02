Cirque du Soleil to Share New 60-Minute Special Featuring Footage from Fan-Favorite Shows

Last week, Cirque du Soleil launched a new digital content hub called CirqueConnect. Moved by a desire to stay connected to its fans, the Cirque du Soleil content hub provides a source of high-quality entertainment for fans to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.

Even while Cirque du Soleil has suspended live viewing experiences across the globe to combat the spread of COVID-19, you can still watch some of their most amazing shows from home.

On Friday, April 3, at 3 PM Eastern, you can enjoy a front-row seat to a brand new 60-minute special with never-before seen angles to acts from Amaluna and exclusive footage from the shows VOLTA and BAZZAR.

You can watch the special here:

On Friday, March 27, the CirqueConnect content hub premiered its first 60-minute special, featuring awe-inspiring moments from its shows KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities, ‘’O’’, and LUZIA.