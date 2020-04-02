Enjoy Your Favorite Star Wars Games With Special Discounts and Deals

Now is the time to revisit some of your old favorite games and maybe relive some of your favorite Star Wars adventures. And thanks to this special Star Wars announcement, now you can do just that with these special offers on Star Wars games.
- All month long you will be able to take advantage of special offers on various Star Wars games, including:
- Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes
- Special limited time in-game events, April 9 – 15
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic
- Get 65% off at Steam, April 2 – 9 at 10 a.m. PT/ET
- Get 65% off on Xbox Gold, March 31 – April 6
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II
- Get 65% off at Steam, April 2 – 9 at 10 a.m. PT/ET
- Get 65% off on Xbox Gold, March 31 – April 6
- Star Wars The Old Republic
- Get Double Experience Points, April 14 – May 12
- Get 50% off micro transactions, March 27 – May 1
- Star Wars Pinball
- Get a Star Wars bundle of popular tables, including Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Boba Fett, and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga (App Store and Google Play)
- On the App Store, get The Complete Game Pack for $2.99 and access all episodes, bonus levels, Bounty Hunter levels, Arcade Mode, Challenge Mode, and all character unlocks, April 2 – 9
- On Google Play, get the entire LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga game for $2.99, April 2 – 9
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens (App Store and Google Play)
- On the App Store and Google Play, get the All Content Season Pass for $2.99 and unlock the full game plus Prologue: Battle of Endor, three Adventures (Poe to the Rescue, Rathtar Hunting, and Ottegan Assault), and four character packs, April 2 – 9
- Not that these deals are subject to change.