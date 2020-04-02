ESPN to Feature Encore Presentations of Masters Tournaments Starting April 8

by | Apr 2, 2020 8:30 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Starting next week, ESPN and ESPN2 will feature special encore broadcasts of the Masters Tournament (golf) highlighting great moments across the careers of Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, and more.  

What’s happening:

  • ESPN will salute the Masters Tournament with encore presentations of the final rounds of two of Tiger Woods’ five wins, Jack Nicklaus’ stunning victory in 1986 and other classic editions of the iconic event at Augusta National Golf Club.
  • The encore games will be broadcast over three days beginning Wednesday, April 8.

Via Golfweek

Via Golfweek

Tiger Woods:

  • Viewers will be able to watch Woods’ wins in the 1997 and 2005 Masters, with the final round of the 1997 event, his first Masters win, airing in prime time at 7:30 pm ET on Thursday, April 9.
  • The final round of his win in the 2005 Masters will air at 6 pm on Friday, April 10.
  • In that event, Woods improbably chipped into the hole on the 16th at Augusta National, perhaps the most memorable shot of his storied career.

Via Golf.com

Via Golf.com

Jack Nicklaus:

  • In 1986, Nicklaus shocked the golf world with his come-from-behind win, scoring his record-setting sixth Masters title as well as his 18th and final major championship.
  • The final round airs Wednesday, April 8, at 3 pm.

Via Golf.com

Via Golf.com

Other Highlights:

  • On that same day, ESPN will open the salute at 1 pm with highlights from the 2018 Masters Par 3 Contest, an event highlighted by Nicklaus’ grandson (and caddie) G.T. Nicklaus scoring a hole-in-one. The Par 3 Contest re-airs at 8 pm on ESPN2.
  • Also featured will be the final round from 2012, when Bubba Watson won the first of his two Masters green jackets, airing on Thursday at 2 pm.
  • The final round of the 2013 Masters, won by Adam Scott over Angel Cabrera in a playoff, airs Friday at 12:15 pm.
  • The airdates for the Masters salute coincide with the dates ESPN would have been televising the Masters Par 3 Contest and the first two rounds of this year’s event before it was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Masters Salute Schedule

Date

Time (ET)

Event

Network

Wed., April 8

1 pm

2018 Masters Par 3 Contest

ESPN

3 pm

1986 Masters Final Round

ESPN

8 pm

2018 Masters Par 3 Contest

ESPN2

Thu., April 9

2 pm

2012 Masters Final Round

ESPN

7:30 pm

1997 Masters Final Round

ESPN

Fri., April 10

Noon

2013 Masters Final Round

ESPN

6 pm

2005 Masters Final Round

ESPN

Masters on ESPN+:

  • Also, beginning next week ESPN+ will present an on-demand collection of official Masters Films, including highlights of nearly every Masters event since 1960.
  • Masters.com and @TheMasters social media will feature complementary archival and never-before-seen content from the iconic final rounds.
  • Fans are encouraged to follow along and share their viewing experience using #MastersRewind.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Comments

