New “We’re All In This Together ” Dance Montage Video Features Several Disney Channel Classics

Calling all Disney Channel fans! It’s time to stretch, get up and move, and jam to your favorite Disney Channel dances set to the upbeat tune of “We’re All in This Together.” This morning, Disney released an energetic dance video on their YouTube channel that you won’t want to miss.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s happening:

Together! Together, c’mon let’s have some fun! Disney Channel has released a new video montage that will have fans of all ages getting up to dance.